Are you in the process of updating your wardrobe and accessories for the season? If so, were you also considering a new pair of shades for when it’s sunny outside? Most people neglect eyewear when they shop, but health experts can’t stress enough how essential these are for protection from the elements. Take for example the stylish Article One x Mission Workshop.

This is the second collaborative project between the eyewear company based in Minneapolis, Minnesota and the lifestyle brand operating out of San Francisco, California. They’re taking the iconic navigator outline for this collection and crafting classy sunglasses in several colorways.

You’re sure to find one you’ll like or grab a few to mix and match with various outfits. Take your pick from Black/Amber, Black/Blue, Tortoise, Vintage Crystal, Green/Gray, Black/Gray, Green/Yellow, and Green/Green. With eight options to choose from, there’s more than enough to attract users with discerning tastes in fashion.

The Article One x Mission Workshop is more than just fancy eyewear. The quality of its construction is fantastic and certainly looks and feels premium. This tie-in uses TR90 polymer plastic, which is incredibly heat resistant which means it won’t warp even if you left it under direct sunlight.

Unlike the thermal conductive attributes of metal, the Article One x Mission Workshop won’t feel uncomfortable in extreme temperatures. Next are the CR39 lenses available in polarized brown, green, and gray. Meanwhile, the ones in amber, yellow, and blue are the non-polarized selections.

All tout an anti-reflective coating on the backside and can black 100% UVA/UVB rays. For ergonomics, the Article One x Mission Workshop feature adjustable nose pads, spring hinges, and rubber temple tips. It ships with a hard shell box, a soft shell case, and a microfiber cleaning cloth.

Images courtesy of Article One/Mission Workshop