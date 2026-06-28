It’s established that EVs are here to stay. Each time a new model comes out, we eagerly expect groundbreaking innovations. Unfortunately, unless the unique selling points relate to drive unit efficiency and increased battery capacity or efficiency, marketing them might be an uphill battle. For seafaring, on the other hand, the EF-12 just made a huge splash.

To put it simply, we are proponents of sustainable mobility. However, it seems like land-based platforms are already at a favorable spot. Therefore, whenever a significant development dealing with aircraft and watercraft is available, it’s worth shining the spotlight on. Meanwhile, Artemis Technologies is sharing news regarding its eco-friendly, mulit-purpose fleet.

The press release states, “This was an essential part of our ongoing drive to ensure the Artemis EF-12 Pilot boat is optimised for safe and efficient pilot operations.” Although it’s not at a scale that would replace large passenger vessels anytime soon, it is a promising turnout, nonetheless.

With the help of a cutting-edge hydrofoil system, it can service more areas. Moreover, since the wake it creates is substantially smaller in contrast to a traditional hull, there’s virtually no downside to this. Looking at the current iteration, up to four passengers can ride on this bad boy. The electric ship can reach a top speed of 30 knots.

Once regulators clear the EF-12 Pilot for commercial use, a full charge can travel up to 47 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 25 knots. When hooked up to Artemis Technologies’ official charging stations, the batteries fully charge in no more than an hour. To conclude, things are shaping up nicely on the sustainable front.

Images courtesy of Artemis Technologies