After a brief sales hiatus in the U.S., Volkswagen is reportedly reintroducing the ID. Buzz platform. To make it even more appealing to outdoor enthusiasts, the all-electric microbus will offer a special configuration. They’re calling it the Good Night Package. It’s safe to say the target demographic is those who prefer to keep their off-grid escapades as green as possible.

So far, the name of this trim level has been taken from domestic marketing materials in Germany. It’s too early to know if the marque will also publish it as such when the ID. Buzz hit American shores. According to a press release, the specific model should be the 2027 ID. Tourer 4Motion, which means all the latest bells and whistles are at your disposal.

A huge part of what makes the ID. Buzz, an attractive prospect for adventure seekers, is known for its retro-futuristic styling. It strikes an excellent balance between nostalgic cosmetic elements and contemporary features. The Good Night Package encourages spontaneous trips and extended stays away from the city, perfect for digital nomads.

No need to confine yourself to an office when internet connectivity enables remote work. VW is outfitting the cabin with a custom-fit folding mattress and bedframe. Blackout curtains ensure privacy and uninterrupted sleep even during a sunny day. Sources also point out a reworked software to enhance comfort.

According to Volkswagen, the “Overnight” mode allows ID. Buzz owners are to run the climate control system for up to 48 hours on a full charge. All-season camping is now more accessible than ever, thanks to the Good Night Package. Other notable add-ons include ventilation grilles, a table, two chairs, and a vehicle-to-load capability in case of an emergency.

Images courtesy of Volkswagen