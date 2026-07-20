EVs are not your only means of clean urban transportation. In fact, there’s a diverse selection of green mobility platforms available. Why not consider an e-bike as your next ride? Not only is it eco-friendly, but you can also get a workout in while on your commute. Check out Urban Comfort by KUMO to see if it fits your needs.

This model is available in three sizes: Small, Medium, and Large. It boasts a sleek frame that’s distinctly designed for daily trips within the city. It’s unclear whether other colorways will follow, but the Aurora Moon looks great. In addition to its understated appeal, you’re likewise getting top-shelf parts in the package.

The step-through configuration is a convenient feature since there is no top tube to get in the way. Despite the removal of this structural component, the Urban Comfort chassis should be durable enough for casual and moderate use. For the more competitive cyclists, KUMO’s Travel Sport and Travel Touring are the ideal options.

Going into the nitty-gritty of this e-bike, the only other in-house accessory is the pair of handles. Next is the custom 48V Bafang M410 mid-drive motor and 48V, 780 Wh lithium-ion battery. KUMO says the output is around 700W peak power and 73.76 lb-ft of torque. It’s then hooked up to the SHIMANO Nexus 5-speed rear hub via a Gates carbon belt.

Other ergonomic elements include an angle-adjustable A-Head with Sportiv handlebars and the Selle ROYAL Essenza saddle. To keep your ride smooth, KUMO kits out the Urban Comfort with a SUNTOUR NVX32 suspension fork and a SHIMANO hub/thru axle. Lastly, the rear MIK HD aluminum luggage rack and pannier brackets help with cargo.

Images courtesy of KUMO