Maybe it’s high time to give your watch some well-deserved enhancements. Instead of regularly buying new releases, a cost-effective and convenient suggestion would be to swap out some parts. Unless you know how to modify our timepiece, may we recommend that you look at what Artem Straps brings to the table? Trust us, they offer a selection of top-notch sailcloth straps and accessories.

When buying a wristwatch, there are several factors we should be considering before plunking down serious cash for our next wrist candy. First off, it’s essential to set a budget, find out about the materials, research about the movement, learn about the brand, and more. In our opinion, as long as the watchmaker has a good track record when it comes to quality and craftsmanship, go ahead and grab it.

However, we often overlook the superior comfort and striking aesthetic a premium strap can add to the mix. This is where Artem Straps comes in. They provide regular users and enthusiasts with everything they need to make that happen. As always, we’re here to help! So, let’s start by shedding a bit of light regarding the company.

The Artem Straps Story

To put it briefly, the brand was established in Adelaide, Australia with a strong focus on customer satisfaction. Thanks to its founders’ love of horology, they’ve come up with a mission to craft high-quality sailcloth watch straps. To be more specific, ones that can even put the world’s renowned luxury names to shame.

The name Artem Straps apparently originates from the manufacturer’s motto of choice: “Ars est celare Artem.” In English, it means “true art conceals the means by which it is achieved.” Judging by the level of refinement you get with their products, we can say they live up to it in every way.

What makes Artem Straps So Special?

While the majority of mid-range to high-end watches boast a robust build that would last almost a lifetime, the straps or bracelets that ship along with them will eventually wear out. Depending on how users care for their collection, some materials will deteriorate faster than others.

As such, Artem Straps uses a proprietary process to engineer the durable sailcloth they use. You will not likely find an alternative that can match its characteristics, which are also its biggest selling points. According to folks who have used their straps, they are remarkably supple and smooth to the touch.

Moreover, they state that there is a “minimal break-in period” only. this strikes a balance with the firmness and thereby comfort straight out of the box. Their claim is apparently backed by several videos on YouTube that speak of nothing but praises about how well their sailcloth straps perform.

No need to worry about getting down and dirty, because, unlike leather, moisture is never an issue. When you have sensitive skin, rubber can affect breathability and cause irritations. Metal seems like the best one out there, but it also has its fair share of caveats such as weight.

Therefore, sailcloth is your best bet since there are hardly any disadvantages that we can think of. In fact, most watch owners who regularly go swimming, scuba diving, and enjoy various marine-related activities prefer it over other contemporary choices. As you can see, there’s hardly any reason not to order one or more from Artem Straps.

Comprehensive Customization

Another great thing about Artem Straps is how they cater to more than just the average watch user. These days, smartwatches are rivaling the popularity of traditional timekeeping instruments. The latest high-tech wearables from brands other than Apple are normally compatible with conventional straps since they use lugs and spring bars. Apple, on the other hand, uses a proprietary anchoring mechanism.

Even if you own an Apple Watch, there are sailcloth watch straps for it. The catalog presents five stitching colors: Black, gray, white, blue, and red. On top of the standard strap size, they recently added options for extra small and extra long straps since wrist circumferences naturally vary.

Depending on the specifications of your timepiece, their sailcloth straps come in 19 mm, 20 mm, 21 mm, 22 mm, and 23 mm. You can likewise replace the stock 316L stainless steel tang buckle with other stylish closure systems. There are deployant clasps in the style of RM, Omega, and Blancpain FF.

Meanwhile, Black PVD coated versions are available for the tang buckle and Omega style deployant clasp only for now. Artem Straps also sells a premium spring bar tool, standard spring bars, quick-release spring bars, heavy-duty spring bars, “fat” spring bars, and curved spring bars. As you can see, they have everything you might need to upgrade to their sailcloth straps.