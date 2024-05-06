The SES NANO is the latest addition to the ARROWMAX SES screwdriver family. It delivers an impressive five-gear torque from its robust yet lightweight aluminum body. It’s a compact powerhouse that’s easy to operate with built-in forward and reverse keys and has 60 magnetic bits you can work with for various tasks.

This tool effortlessly adapts to a wide range of tasks from repairing phones, eyeglasses or desktop to assembling small furniture, making it an indispensable part of your everyday life. It’s CNC-machined from a single piece of aluminum alloy making it sleek and lightweight at just 58 grams.

Yet, the SES NANO packs smart features including a universal TYPE-C charging port, four shadowless LED lights on the chuck to help illuminate your work area, a status display, and a torque selection button. It’s also easy to operate with one hand featuring up and down buttons for clear instructions on how to loosen or tighten screws.

Meanwhile, an output circuit board and a torque-RPM balanced motor lets you increase the operating voltage. It has five torque levels available to suit your needs, with max output delivering a torque of 5.0 kgf.cm at 250RPM. The LED screen displays the battery status, charge level, selected torque mode, charging status, and the remaining battery life for user convenience.

Enhancing its convenience is the addition of 59 screwdriver bits and a 58mm extension tip to the aluminum storage box included with the SES NANO. The extension tip extends the reach to 74.5mm so you can access deep or recessed screws with ease. This is a versatile tool that you can use manually or electronically using its built-in battery. This way, you come prepared for any unforeseen circumstances.

Images courtesy of ARROWMAX