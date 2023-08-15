The James Brand has made its famous Elko pocket knife summer ready with a few tweaks on its materials. Specifically, by swapping Micarta, titanium, or aluminum on the scales for acetate, which is traditionally used in eyewear because it is lightweight yet durable. Acetate also tends to flex before it breaks, meaning it can take a beating, which is a great material for this EDC.

This is TJB’s most striking versions of this iconic folder with its varied colors and patterns. The acetate handle catches the eye with its rich tone, translucence, and beautiful finish. This version, aptly called The Elko: Acetate, used acetate scales that are cut from a singular sheet and then handcrafted using the exact same processes from the high-end eyewear industry.

Then it is finished with a foil logo badge that is “floated” in the acetate. No two Elko: Acetate are the same, meaning each is unique to each user. But all are amazingly beautiful and constructed to easily handle your everyday cutting, slicing, or other small utility tasks.

Aside from the acetate handle, this pocket knife also features a Sandvik 12C27 steel drop-point blade. It also comes equipped with a bottle opener, screwdriver, pry tool, and a pry bar that doubles as a key ring.

The James Brand’s Elko: Acetate is the brand’s smallest pocket knife to date. It measures merely 2.6″ when closed and 4.33″ when you flip the blade out. The acetate handle certainly adds a pop of color but it may prove a challenge to get a secure grip at it while at work because of its smooth texture.

