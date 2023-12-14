The Victorinox CyberTool M is a multitasker as it has utility tools you would need for emergency and outdoor uses and even for quick fixes. It packs 32 of the most-used tools in a lightweight and slim design which is inherently Victorinox.

The Swiss brand always prides itself in producing pocket knives that are strong, durable, and easy to use. Not to mention, sleek and stylish. This design is a cut above the rest with its slim profile constructed from stainless steel so it is ready to tackle whatever adventure awaits.

The Victorinox CyberTool M is a medium pocket knife with a fold-out bit case. The brand adapted the traditional Officer’s knife functions but made it even more functional with the addition of other tools like a bit wrench for tightening bolts.

It also has a large and small blade, a toothpick, a multipurpose hook, and a key ring for easy tethering. Other tools include a corkscrew, tweezers, scissors, 1.5mm, 3mm, and 6mm screwdrivers, a can and bottle opener, a reamer, punch, sewing awl, a wire stripper, and a pressurized ballpoint pen, because why not.

Moreover, the Victorinox CyberTool M comes with wire cutters and a wire crimper, a pin which could come in handy when opening iPhone sim card slots, combination pliers, a 5mm female hex drive for D-SUB connectors, and a 4mm female hex drive for bits.

All these tools seamlessly fit inside a compact pocket knife that is just 3.6″ long, 1.10″ thick, and weighs merely 5.4 ounces. Suffice it to say that it sits nicely in the hands during use and more so in the pocket or in the bag. Plus, it comes in an eye-catching ruby that will definitely add a pop of color to your EDC collection.

Images courtesy of Victorinox