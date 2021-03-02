Being a recluse seems a good choice in this pandemic. There are plenty of places that offer both comfort and solitude if money, time, and energy are not a problem. Sweden, to be precise, has beautiful coastal offerings on its map, including the Archipelago House.

This house sits on Sweden’s rugged shoreline just north of Gothenburg, surrounded by greenery and mountainous rocks. Set on a cliff, this modernized summer home draws inspiration from its coastal boathouses. It uses timber planks to form its facade though the inside boasts of modern offerings commonly found in urban living.

The Archipelago House forms four functional wooden volumes that interlock and connect via way of a terraced wooden deck. Constructed in harmony with its sloping topography, this private summer residence uses concrete and wood for the ceiling, walls, flooring, and furniture pieces. Muted and earth tones to the furnishings also provide an elegant and contemporary appeal. Meanwhile, paneled glass windows and doors provide unspoiled views of the rocky terrain.

Norm Architects designed this house to embody both Scandinavian and Japanese aesthetics, as seen from its minimalistic yet functional construction. It puts the focus on the beautiful natural scenery rather than on the house itself. The Japanese inspiration is most notable in the pebble gray sofa, stone-topped coffee table, and armchair pairs upholstered in creamy fabric: all made in collaboration with Japanese brand Karimoku Case Study, the sister brand of Karimoku.

The Archipelago House hosts a living room, a dining room, a modern kitchen with both Scandinavian and Japanese flair, an expansive outdoor deck, and bedrooms to name a few.

Images courtesy of Norm Architects