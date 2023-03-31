The fourth installment of the John Wick franchise has been receiving rave reviews from critics and regular viewers alike. Keanu Reeves once again suits up for the role of the badass assassin who is out for revenge and is poised to become another box office hit. Meanwhile, as a self-confessed motorcycle aficionado, a company he co-founded brings us the 1s.

Here we have a sleek two-wheeler that “draws influence from both cruiser and street sport.” After commissioning a custom bike from Gard Hollinger several years ago, they formed a partnership that led to the creation of ARCH Motorcycle. Although they mostly deal in bespoke builds, the shop also offers production models like the KRGT-1 and Method 143.

We want to bring your attention to the 1s as it’s the first of the trio to really promote a more aggressive riding position. This is evident in the curves of its fuel tank that smoothly transition into the ergonomic saddle and the placement of the foot controls which are closer to the rear. As you can see, this machine encourages you to really push it to the limit.

At the heart of its tubular steel mainframe and aluminum subframe construction is a 2032 cc ARCH/S&S V-twin engine. The mill is mated to a proprietary six-speed gearbox and custom ARCH exhaust system. Its powertrain produces around 93.5 horsepower and 115.3 lb-ft of torque. The 1s is the manufacturer’s first bike with a single-sided swingarm.

To reduce the overall bulkiness of its design, the ARCH 1s integrates the air intake and filtration units into its carbon fiber fuel cell. Side vents direct air toward the rear of the tank where it interfaces with the engine. It rides on 17” BST composite rims shod in Michelin Power RS tires. Prepare to shell out $128,000 for this bad boy.

Images courtesy of ARCH Motorcycle