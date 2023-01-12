If the lockdowns and travel restrictions at the height of the pandemic made you want to live in an island paradise instead of the city, a rare opportunity just surfaced. Development at the Turks and Caicos Islands offers an upscale dwelling for the elite to enjoy. For $20 million, you can be the proud owner of the Arc Sky Villa.

Whenever a new residential tower rises, the first units to go usually offer the best amenities and features. Developers typically do this for the top levels of the structure. Arc at the South Bank’s listing is currently the most expensive abode anybody can own in the region. Hence, affluent investors will soon have their eyes on this property.

The Arc Sky Villa is the topmost level of the six-story 17-unit building. As you can see, the number of occupants is limited to ensure everybody gets to boast about its exclusivity. Those willing to part with a hefty sum get to bask in ultimate luxury with 360-degree views of the surrounding landscape and waters.

Expansive volumes both indoors and outdoors will make anybody never want to leave. Whoever is purchasing the Arc Sky Villa is looking at 12,630 square feet of space. There are five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, a large living area, and a remarkably expansive terrace for al-fresco socializing and entertainment.

A 26’ x 10’ pool is likewise available with plenty of seating options for everyone. According to Windward Development, the terrace of the penthouse alone already spans 7,000 square feet which easily rivals other opulent homes. The blueprint for the Arc Sky Villa is by Piero Lissoni with the completion expected sometime in 2025.

Images courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty Turks