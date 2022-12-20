The typical silhouette of dive watches has changed very little over the years. These rugged timepieces are often presented with chunky cases and thick rotating bezels. Interestingly, there are outliers that opt for designs that have since become iconic. We have the Aquastar Deepstar II to illustrate our point as it flaunts a familiar face with contemporary tweaks.

“Being a result of recreation of one of the most influential dive watches of the 60s, the unique and uncluttered mono sub dial, and the patented multiple dive decompression bezel table make the Deepstar an unmatched diver-oriented tool with an instantly recognizable design,” writes Aquastar.

It’s drumming up excitement already, but eager buyers should know that it’s currently in the preorder stage. Still, the watchmaker indicates units are due to ship out early in 2023. This makes the Deepstar II a great surprise gift for watch enthusiasts.

Moreover, it is a reliable timekeeping instrument that would be an awesome addition to any collection. The Deepstar II arrives in a 37 mm x 12 mm 316L stainless-steel case which ships with a Silver Gray weave NATO strap. However, you can order the stainless steel BOR (beads of rice) bracelet with a deployant clasp separately for that classy combo.

A bi-directional rotating bezel on ceramic bearings frames a sleek sunray dial with applied stainless-steel hour markers. Aquastar says there are three other color options available: Steel Grey, Vintage Black, and Blue Ray. Take note the hues apply to the dial only.

Low-light visibility comes from the Super-LumiNova application on the hands and indices. Ticking within the Deepstar II is a Swiss Sellita SW290 self-winding movement with a 38-hour power reserve. Instead of a typical three-hand function, a small seconds sub-dial is set at 9 o’clock.

