As expected, Aptera Motors continues to hype up its upcoming green mobility platform. After its initial unveiling, the company keeps its investors and clients up to date with regular development status announcements. After some time away from the spotlight, they finally confirm that the Launch Edition version of the long-range EV is ready for production.

Many will consider this great news, but others are still skeptical about its purported features. Nevertheless, despite the positive turn of events, there’s a huge caveat in the way. It appears Aptera Motors requires some more funding to kick production into full gear for the sleek three-wheeler.

According to sources, the group needs about $50 million more. On the other hand, if previews of the Launch Edition model live up to its claims, we don’t see why people would hesitate to throw more money Aptera Motors’ way. It’s great to see that the overall look of the green machine remains largely unaltered.

It still flaunts a retro-futuristic design with an aggressive aerodynamic profile. To get the most mileage out of its solar-electric powertrain, the engineers ensure the silhouette only has a 0.13 drag coefficient. To contrast its striking exterior, the Aptera Launch Edition opts for an understated cabin that can seat up to two.

The EV should still easily hit 60 mph from a standstill in four seconds. Meanwhile, depending on other factors, it will reach a top speed of 101 mph. Aptera Motors co-founder Steve Fambro notes, “we’ve solved the equation for a more efficient way to travel by harnessing the power of the sun, and we’re excited to introduce our Launch Edition vehicle to the world.”

