This Old Fort Bay property, dubbed the Apsara, currently lists for $39.4 million, making it the most expensive in the Bahamas island. But it’s worth the investment given the expansive grounds, luxurious amenities, and not to mention its waterfront location make it its own resort.

This manse sits on an elevated, 42,000-square-foot lot with unobstructed ocean frontage. It is surrounded by 150 feet of waterfront with a private beach on one side and 150 feet of canal frontage with a private dock on the other.

Apsara offers an opportunity in The Bahamas to indulge in resort-style living and offers the ultimate tax-free island living. It boasts a spacious floor plan, with 14,071 square feet of living area, high volume ceilings throughout, and magnificent outdoor spaces decked in oversized covered loggias ideal for entertaining and dining.

This stunning oasis offers eight bedrooms and 13 bathrooms and boasts modern, clean, and contemporary lines that highlight seamless year-round indoor and outdoor living. The family room has a 98-inch television whereas the state-of-the-art Gourmet Chef’s Kitchen is a culinary dream. There is even a glass-enclosed wine cellar that can store upwards of 850 bottles.

Elsewhere, the Apsara has a professional fitness center, a prized koi pond, an outdoor steam room, a two-bedrooms staff suite, motor court garages, a commercial-grade elevator, and a resort-style infinity edge swimming pool. This property likewise comes with a large, protected boat dock with a boat lift, boat house storage with room for a full boat house, and a backup generator. Matthew Marco of Bond Bahamas has the listing.

Images courtesy of Bond Bahamas