Canadian studio ACDF Architecture designed a single-level family home in Quebec’s forest that integrates an apple tree into its architecture. The tree served as the “core” of the house because of its symbolism. It is symbolic of the client’s childhood encounters with nature growing up in an orchard. Then continuing that connection years later while picking apples with his own children.

This home settles itself on a 250,000 sq. ft. forested plot in Quebec’s Lanaudière region. It is a glass dwelling that opens the place to the beautiful surrounding scenery and encourages communion with nature. Maxime-Alexis Frappier, partner and co-founder of ACDF, says the apple tree “became a central pillar” that connects “the architecture, the house, and the family.” Hence, the tree creates an interior that changes along with the season, the shifting of day, and the weather conditions.

To integrate the tree into the architecture, ACDF came up with a modernist and minimalist design for the Apple Tree House. The replanted apple tree sits in an opening that maximizes natural light and opens the house toward the sky and treetops. The design also used two concrete slabs, clad in solid aluminum frames, to determine the horizontal limits of the structure.

Meanwhile, between these horizontal planes are three individual, slightly protruding wooden boxes that each serve a purpose. One box serves as the garage and the home’s service area, the second hosts the bedrooms and bathrooms, and the third frames the master suite comprised of a bedroom, bathroom, and a private lounge.

The boxes each provide views across openings to other spaces and designed to respect the need for privacy. Their wall placements are also intentionally designed to offer solitude.

Images courtesy of Adrien Williams / @adrienewilliamsphotos