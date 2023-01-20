Unless you have been a loyal Apple user ever since it’s difficult for many to justify the purchase of their products these days. Not only do these carry a premium price point, but some would argue that it lacks some features. Still, it leads the computing scene when it comes to processing power. This early in 2023, we’re getting an upgraded MacBook Pro and Mac Mini desktop.

The timing is impeccable as long-time rival Samsung prepares for its first Unpacked event this year. The South Korean has been generating a lot of buzz lately by teasing that another “Ultra” device will also debut at the event. Hence, Apple’s surprise drop of fresh and more powerful hardware will likely draw some publicity its way.

Ever since the Cupertino, California-based group ditched its partnership with Intel, their in-house processors have been lauded for outstanding performance and remarkable battery efficiency. The latest MacBook Pro will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch versions. While those who prefer a traditional workstation can opt for the Mac Mini instead.

We all know that the unique selling points here are the chips. However, let’s check out notable features buyers should take into consideration. The manufacturer reveals that the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBooks will now support Wi-Fi 6E. This gives us more reason to ditch Ethernet connections for full wireless freedom.

Moreover, the notebooks are also compatible with 8K displays. Meanwhile, the M2 and M2 Pro Mac Minis do not really offer any aesthetic changes over their predecessor. Nonetheless, what’s under the hood is what really counts as content creators and other professionals can finally upgrade their setup at home or at the office. Are any of you making the upgrade now or waiting for the next generation?

Images courtesy of Apple