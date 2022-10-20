The launch of Apple’s latest iPhones had a mixed reception. Those on older devices several generations back may see it as a worthwhile purchase. Meanwhile, those who are on last year’s smartphone will likely pass for now. With that out of the way, the company just launched a new iPad Pro and iPad.

This 2022 Hardware revamp introduces several upgrades that make them attractive options for those in the market for a new slate. Let’s start with the basic model. In terms of design, the entry-level offering flaunts a familiar form factor. it now comes with a flatter frame like the recent iPad Air and iPad Pro.

Moreover, it now uses a USB-C port instead of the proprietary Lightning connector. It also makes the top and bottom bezels noticeably slimmer. Powering the tablet is Apple’s powerful A14 Bionic chip. It strikes a good balance of power efficiency and performance.

It’s still packing a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. Buyers can get it in blue, pink, yellow, and silver. The refresh rate, meanwhile, remains at 60Hz. The manufacturer also updates the imaging department with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide front-facing camera and a new 12-megapixel sensor for the rear.

Next up is the iPad Pro for creative professionals who need a capable device to aid in productivity and more. Like before, Apple will sell it in 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions, with colors still limited to silver or gray.

“The next-generation iPad Pro pushes the boundaries of what’s possible on iPad, bringing even more versatility, power, and portability to the ultimate iPad experience,” notes Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing Greg Joswiak.

Images courtesy of Apple