Given the still ongoing pandemic and the likelihood of all-out warfare, many would say the end of the world draws near. Most of us pay no heed to these alleged signs, but it’s also sensible to be ready just in case. If things don’t work out and the world plunges into chaos, it helps to have something like this custom Ram 1500 TRX 6×6 The Warlord in your garage.

Coincidentally, the establishment behind this badass build calls themselves Apocalypse Manufacturing. As the name tells us, this machine starts off as a stock Ram 1500 TRX. The 4×4 pickup truck is then the subject of a major overhaul the welcome the addition of another axle.

To output enough power to turn all six wheels, the Ram 1500 TRX 6×6 The Warlord is equipped appropriately. Under the hood growls a 6.2-liter HEMI V8 engine mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. The powertrain generates 750 horsepower with 650 lb-ft of torque. This behemoth of a pickup truck touts a towing capacity of 12,000 lbs.

The Ram 1500 TRX 6×6 The Warlord rides on Fuel 20-inch wheels wrapped in 37-inch Miletstar Patagonia M/T all-terrain tires. In the event that one manages to deflate when you travel over the wastelands, a spare is available atop the pickup bed. For a smooth ride even over rough trails, the Bilstein TRX e2 active suspension system even everything out.

Take control directly via the huge infotainment module inside the lavish cabin. Apocalypse Manufacturing adorns the interior with black/red leather upholstery. It’s cool that all Ram badging on the exterior have been rearranged to spell “WAR” instead. You can bid for the Ram 1500 TRX 6×6 The Warlord now courtesy of Barrett-Jackson.

Images courtesy of Barret-Jackson