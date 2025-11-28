Zhongshan Aouball Electric Appliances reimagined the air fryer design to offer a more comprehensive, singular cooking solution. Its product, the Aouball Air Fryer, features a versatile heating element that doubles as a cooktop.

This compact device supports multiple cooking methods. Aside from roasting, baking, steaming, and air frying functions commonly found in common air fryers, it also has shallow frying and boiling. This versatility saves money on the purchase of several kitchen appliances and saves kitchen space.

But what makes the Aouball Air Fryer unique from its kind is it effortlessly switches between cooking modes. It uses an innovative structure coupled with a U-shaped base, which allows users to quickly switch from air frying mode to frying pan mode by simply flipping the top module vertically 180 degrees.

This brings the heating coils over and from there you can put a pan or a gridle to stir fry, saute, and more. This kitchen appliance uses only one heating module. But it enables 3D hot air and uniform temperature rise for even heat distribution and cooking.

The Aouball Air Fyer has a stainless steel heater applied to the heating module that stores energy and slowly releases it to ensure rapid temperature rise for even heat distribution. Meanwhile, 3D hot air technology effectively removes grease from ingredients for healthier food.

Conveniently, the 360-degrees transparent glass cabin offers clear visuals on the cooking process when using the device as an air fryer or convection cooker with the fan on. A winner of the A’ Design Award, the Aouball Air Fyer also features intuitive touch controls and a sleek, modern look.

Images courtesy of A’ Design Award