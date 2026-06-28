“The pen is mightier than the sword,” as the saying goes. But what if, literally speaking, that pen betrays you at the last minute you need to jot down essential information or deliver an important message? This is where a universal pen is handy, such as the Pen N from ANTOU.

Don’t take its minimalist and sleek form at face value. It’s not a winner of the 2025 Taiwan Golden Pin Design Award and a Best Design finalist for nothing. This pen offers more than it looks, including its functional versatility. It’s a universal pen that works with over 100 rollerball refills. It supports refills up to 6.1 mm in diameter and 120 mm in length. You can also trim or adjust when needed to get a proper fit.

Pen N elegantly balances function and refinement, with a build comprising seven components (six metal parts and one magnet) that make it simple, intuitive, and well-balanced for everyday use. Its solid aluminum construction offers zero tip wobble, regardless of refill type, for a smooth, stable, and controlled grip and feel.

It features a mechanical design that brings precision into everyday writing and quick, efficient refills in seconds. Refilling is a very simple, direct process that doesn’t need springs or unnecessary parts. Choose your preferred refill, open the clamp with the cap, insert, and twist to secure. Each tightening motion grips the refill more firmly and locks the tip in place. Pen N comes with a magnetic cap and sleeve. Its silver version is lightweight at 31g, but the wooden handle (maple/walnut) version is even lighter, at just 16g.

Images courtesy of ANTOU