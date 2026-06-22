Rarely will you find a pocket knife that seamlessly blends art and geography into a sleek, compact package. Not to mention, one that elegantly conceals its sharpness with a unique design. But Kansept Knives effortlessly features both in the limited-edition Symétrix.

Ultra-limited to only 100 pieces worldwide, this piece was designed by Alain André specifically for the recent 2026 Blade Show in Atlanta. It’s a collector’s item, with each knife featuring a unique serial number and an official designer signature card. It has “Blade Show Atlanta 2026” and the individual number sneakily printed within the frame.

Symétrix is an art piece, featuring a customized handle that masterfully showcases an anodized Atlanta skyline set against the iconic swirls of Van Gogh’s Starry Night. Precision titanium anodization brings the vibrant blues and golden hues to life. Meanwhile, the Ti-Graphic titanium handle offers excellent durability, corrosion resistance, and a premium metallic feel.

Aside from the picturesque detail on the handle, Symétrix means business when it gets down to work. It features a sharp, durable, premium satin-finished CPM S35VN steel blade. It’s a 2.8-inch clip-point blade with a flat grind that offers great edge retention, toughness, wear resistance, and is less prone to chipping.

The 0.12-inch-thick clip-point blade deploys via a flipper tab and locks in place during use via a framelock. The blade design makes it ideal for precision cutting, piercing, and slabbing tasks. Symétrix clocks in a compact size at an overall length of 6.74” long and weighs just 3.42oz/97g. It makes a great addition to your collection of pocket knives. It’s a folder that you can proudly whip out and show off thanks to its beautiful, limited-edition design.

Images courtesy of Kansept Knives