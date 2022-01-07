Subscribe
Best Anti Fatigue Mat: Top 10 Standing Desk Floor Mats

Everyone talks about the benefits of owning a standing desk, such as the promotion of healthy posture, but if you find that you feel sore or fatigue after using your desk, that’s no good.

What you might not know is that you need to buy a standing desk mat. While you might assume this is like an ordinary mat or rug, it’s much more than that.

What, exactly, is a standing desk mat? This is a mat that you place underneath your feet when you’re standing in front of your desk. You can then move it away when you want to sit down.

While it might seem like an unnecessary purchase, this type of mat can help you to reduce tiredness when you’re working for long hours. It’s not just recommended for your desk at work, as you can use it in many other places, such as your kitchen or laundry room or whenever you’re doing work while standing!

Here are the 10 best standing desk mats to increase your comfort and support your body.

CHECK PRICE

CHECK PRICE

CHECK PRICE

BEST STANDING DESK MATS

1FEZIBO Standing Desk Anti Fatigue Mat Review

FEZIBO Standing Desk Anti Fatigue Mat

You’ve purchased a standing desk and you really love it, but you can’t escape the pain and discomfort you feel in your body after using it. This Fezibo standing desk mat is strong, tough, and comfortable so you won’t have to experience that anymore.

This desk mat has been ergonomically designed. It has an 8.5-inch tilting angle to make standing on it for many hours comfortable. You can even use this standing desk mat during exercises such as planks and squats to make it even more versatile.

The balance board produces a low-impact rocking movement that’s gentle and calming. It has a non-slip elastic surface so you can wear socks while standing on it. As a bonus, it even comes with anti-fatigue foot massage points to increase your comfort.

This desk mat is portable, thanks to its convenient carry hole, so you can travel with it or move it from one area in the home to another. The surface of the mat is not level, which some people have said puts pressure on their ankles.

Pros

  • checkErgonomically designed with tilting angle
  • checkNon-slip elastic surface
  • checkAnti-fatigue foot massage points

Cons

  • cross-altPeeling issues

Specs

  • Materials: Premium natural hardwood, high-density latex/ natural rubber
  • Color: Black, grey, or blue
  • Size: Medium
CHECK PRICE
2Genius Mat by Sky Mats Review

Genius Mat by Sky Mats

Many standing desk mats have extra features to help engage your muscles. This standing desk mat is firm but supportive so it will feel comfortable when you’re working in front of your desk for long periods of time.

It reduces leg tension as well as tiredness, while encouraging focus so you can get your job done. One of the best features about this standing desk mat is that it has a built-in acupressure massage roller ball that you can use to soothe and massage your foot.

The raised dots on the mat can also be used to massage your foot. This is great if you’re feeling stiffness or pain in your feet. The mat has elevated corners and stiff lines in its design. These are used to keep your feet active.

Pros

  • checkBuilt-in acupressure massage roller ball
  • checkElevated corners and stiff lines
  • checkReduces leg tension as well as tiredness

Cons

  • cross-altSqueaks and sliding issues
  • cross-altRoller ball is difficult to clean

Specs

  • Materials: N/A
  • Color: Black
  • Size: 26 x 24.25 x 3.25 inches
CHECK PRICE
3Kangaroo Anti Fatigue Cushioned Floor Mat Revew

Kangaroo Anti Fatigue Cushioned Floor Mat

This anti-fatigue floor mat is ideal for a variety of uses because it boasts a range of features to support your body. It’s also designed to be convenient so it will fit right into your lifestyle without any problems.

This standing desk mat has been made out of thick foam that provides extra comfort when you have to stand for long periods of time. It’s designed to be strong and durable. It’s stain resistant, so it’s easy to maintain. When it gets dirty, all you have to do is wipe it clean.

Low-profile bevelled edges in its design causes the standing mat to contour to the floor so that it looks sleek and seamless. It has massage dots that you can use to massage your feet. It also has a raised incline wedge. This is sturdy to provide a bit of an incline for your foot so that you don’t strain your foot, ankle, or calf.

Pros

  • checkStain resistant and easy to maintain
  • checkLow-profile bevelled edges
  • checkRaised incline wedge

Cons

  • cross-altFeels a bit too small
  • cross-altWear and tear issues

Specs

  • Material: Rubber
  • Color: Black
  • Size: 17 x 23 x 1 inches
CHECK PRICE
4CubeFit TerraMat - Standing Desk Mat

CubeFit TerraMat - Standing Desk Mat

It’s not good for your body to stand in the same position for hours on end, so improve your blood circulation with this CubeFit TerraMat.

This desk mat is thick and durable for a good blend of support and comfort. It has 3D features, such as a balance bar that lets you do calf raises while also being great to strengthen your core.

It’s also got two massage mounds that give your soles a massage, and power wedges. These allow you to stretch your calves. It’s designed with acupuncture pressure points that stimulate your feet, and a a track that works your hip flexors.

It allows you to use over 11 different standing positions so you’ll definitely activate your body while you work for many hours. It’s antibacterial and waterproof, which makes it easy to maintain.

Pros

  • checkDesigned with acupuncture pressure points
  • checkAntibacterial, waterproof and free of phthalates
  • checkTwo massage mounds

Cons

  • cross-altNot springy enough
  • cross-altIt’s quite wide

Specs

  • Material: N/A
  • Color: Black or brown
  • Size: 30.31 x 27.56 x 3.15 inches
CHECK PRICE
5Topo Comfort Mat by Ergodriven Review

Topo Comfort Mat by Ergodriven

This is the very first anti-fatigue mat that was designed for standing desks. It has a calf raise shelf to exercise your lower legs, so you can sneak in a bit of gym time even when you’re working hard at your desk.

This standing desk mat is made of a comfortable material – polyurethane – and it’s ergonomic for even more support. It also has a raised side rail that you can use to exercise your tired feet.

There’s a teardrop design in the center of the mat that can be used to massage the bottom of your foot, thereby relieving aches and pains. You can easily position the mat underneath your desk with one foot, so it’s user-friendly if you have to transition from sitting to standing.

Pros

  • checkCalf raise shelf for legs exercise
  • checkRaised side rail for feet exercise
  • checkTeardrop for foot massage

Cons

  • cross-altUnpleasant scent issues
  • cross-altFlat parts are very hard

Specs

  • Material: Polyurethane
  • Color: Blue, purple, or black
  • Size: 26.2 x 2.7 x 29 inches
CHECK PRICE
6ComfiLife Anti Fatigue Floor Mat Review

ComfiLife Anti Fatigue Floor Mat

If you regularly feel discomfort or pain in areas of your body such as your back or knees, you’ll want to check out this anti-fatigue floor mat because it’s made with memory foam that’s both supportive and comfortable.

Made from ¾-inch thick, high-density memory foam, it’s ideal for long periods of standing, and you will be able to use this mat in a variety of applications, such as if you’re working at your desk or in the kitchen. It’s got a non-slip bottom for increased safety during use and bevelled edges to prevent tipping.

This standing desk mat is resistant to stains, which further makes it practical to use in different settings and for different tasks. It comes in 13 stunning colors, which makes it a great gift for a loved one.

Pros

  • checkIdeal for long periods of standing
  • checkNon-slip bottom
  • checkStain resistantce and easy to maintain

Cons

  • cross-altToo soft and squishy

Specs

  • Material: Memory foam
  • Color: 13 options (beige, black, brown, charcoal, blue, grey, mustard, rose gold, navy, red, scarlet, silver, and teal)
  • Size: 32 x 20 x 0.75 inches
CHECK PRICE
7FEZIBO Standing Desk Mat with Anti Fatigue Bar Review

FEZIBO Standing Desk Mat with Anti Fatigue Bar

This standing desk mat has an 8.5-inch tilting angle to prevent fatigue, which is like the other Fezibo mat we featured in our reviews. It’s made of high-density latex that’s both odorless and non-toxic, and designed with raised bumps on it that you can use to massage your feet when you feel tired.

This mat has an anti-fatigue bar that’s a convenient foot stop but can also be used to massage the arches of your feet. It comes with a carry loop so you can take it with you wherever you go. This loop also makes it easy to move the mat from one area of the house to another.

It has a non-slip bottom so it won’t slide around while you stand on it, and also it’s non-scratch, so it won’t scuff your floors. People who have purchased this said that it’s a bit too narrow for tall people. If you’re tall, consider purchasing the large instead of medium size.

Pros

  • checkRaised bumps for feet massage
  • checkNon-slip bottom
  • checkCarry loop for easy move

Cons

  • cross-altBacking starts to peel soon
  • cross-altToo narrow for tall people

Specs

  • Materials: Premium natural hardwood, high-density latex/natural rubber
  • Color: Grey, blue, or black
  • Size: 20.5 x 14.5 x 3 inches
CHECK PRICE
8Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat Review

Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat

The sad truth is that some standing desk mats aren’t comfortable enough for you to stand on them without socks or shoes, but this Sky Solutions anti-fatigue mat is a game changer!

This standing desk mat relieves pressure on your spine while also allowing muscle movement that boosts your blood circulation. It’s been designed to decrease the amount of stress that you put on your muscles and joints by up to 32 percent.

It has a non-slip bottom and anti-curl edge, both of which help to prevent injury. You won’t have to worry about tripping when using this mat. Textured design that provides stability and encourages movement, and it’s both waterproof and resistant to stains. When you want to clean it, use soap and water.

This mat feels so soft that you won’t need shoes or socks when standing on it. Unlike some other mats that only come in two sizes, this one comes in three.

Pros

  • checkNon-slip bottom and anti-curl edge
  • checkWaterproof and resistant to stains
  • checkDecrease muscle stress up to 32%

Cons

  • cross-altUnpleasant smell first days
  • cross-altMat’s color tends to fade

Specs

  • Material: Polyurethane
  • Color: Black, blue, burgundy, brown, dark blue, green ombre, indigo deco, grey, beige, sedona red rocks.
  • Size: 32 x 20 x 0.75 inches
CHECK PRICE
9StrongTek Anti Fatigue Balance Board

StrongTek Anti Fatigue Balance Board

This standing desk mat has the highest weight limit than any mats we’ve featured on our list of reviews. This wobble or balance board ensures that your core and legs will remain active and engaged. It slides underneath your desk and can easily be pulled out so that you can make use of its 8.5 degree tilting angle whenever you want.

Made with natural hardwood and has an anti-slip PU layer to ensure you don’t slip around when standing on it. It’s been ergonomically designed for greater comfort and support.

You can step on this mat with any footwear as it’s made of strong high-density latex. The top of the balance board has textured pressure points. You can use these to massage your feet so that they don’t feel sore. It has an anti-scratch rubber base. This will protect your floors.

Pros

  • checkNatural hardwood and anti-slip PU layer
  • check8.5 inch tilting angle and anti-scratch rubber base
  • checkTextured pressure points for feet massage

Cons

  • cross-altMassage bumps not hard enough
  • cross-altMovement feel a bit limited

Specs

  • Materials: Natural hardwood, PU layer, latex foam
  • Color: Black
  • Size: 18 x 13.9 x 2.2 inches
CHECK PRICE
10Anti Fatigue Comfort Floor Mat By Licloud

Anti Fatigue Comfort Floor Mat By Licloud

This well-made standing mat is eco-friendly and doesn’t release any toxic smells, which is a common gripe many people have had with other standing desk mats.

This is a durable mat, thanks to how it’s made of polyurethane. This material is resistant to water and scratches, and it’s also easy to maintain. It’s 100-percent recyclable so it’s also great for the planet.

It’s got an advanced 17-degree bevelled edge and a non-slip base, both of which make it safe to use while reducing your risk of injury. When you want to clean this mat, you can hand wash it with water, so it’s not a hassle to keep it in great condition. For increased comfort assurance, it comes in three sizes.

Pros

  • check100-percent recyclable
  • check17-degree bevelled edge and a non-slip base
  • checkResistant to water and scratches

Cons

  • cross-altMoves around a bit

Specs

  • Material: Polyurethane
  • Color: Black, blue, brown, grey, beige, or red
  • Size: 32 x 20 x 0.75 inches
CHECK PRICE

BUYING GUIDE & FAQ'S

If you think you’re ready to purchase a standing desk mat to ease your discomfort when you’re stuck at your desk for hours at a time, you might wonder if these products are really worth it. Let’s answer that question, as well as some others, that you might have about standing desk mats. 

Do standing mats really help?

If you spend many hours a day on your feet, you are no stranger to aches and pains. Having a standing mat that you can use will make a difference. This is because it prevents you from having bad posture like you do when sitting on a chair all day. But it also engages your muscles so that you can move around. 

For example, a supportive standing mat lets you move your feet around so that you get some exercise. This is because many standing mats have textured areas, dots, or roller balls on them so that you can massage your feet. This prevents pain and discomfort.

By standing on a padded mat instead of a hard floor, gives you greater comfort and supports your feet and muscles.

What might make you think that a standing mat isn’t worth it is because it’s called a mat, but actually it’s much more than a mat! It provides a variety of features, such as extra padding as well as textured parts and bevelled edges that you won’t benefit from by using a regular mat. 

In addition to the above, standing desk mats come in a variety of designs. For instance, some mats have a rocking motion so that you can move from side to side or left to right. This helps you to improve your balance, keeping your body engaged while you work. 

Standing desk mats are highly versatile. You can use them underneath your desk when you’re working but you can also use them for chores around the house, such as washing your dishes, doing the laundry, cooking, and more. These mats can conveniently be moved around – some also come with a carry loop or hole to make them more convenient.

The mere fact that you’re moving around a bit and massaging your feet while you’re on a standing desk mat makes it healthier than if you had to be sitting down or standing on a hard floor. It also boosts your blood circulation.

There have been studies on anti-fatigue mats which confirm their benefits. Researchers from Loughborough University studied 14 participants who were asked to stand on an anti-fatigue mat and a concrete floor for 90 minutes at a time over a five-day period.

The researchers used various methods to measure fatigue, discomfort, and pain, such as infrared thermal imaging, infrared photographs, and body temperature sensors. By the end of the study, they found that while standing for 90 minute-sessions can cause discomfort in the legs, back, and feet, using anti-fatigue mats can help to reduce it. 

How do I choose a standing desk mat?

To make sure you buy the best anti-fatigue mats for standing desks to give you greater support and comfort when standing for long periods of time, you need to look for some important features. These include the following.

Do standing mats work on carpet?

You can use a standing desk mat on the carpet, but depending on the product you might find that it doesn’t sit properly on it. There is a way around this, though. You can purchase a rug pad that will improve the mat’s grip on the soft fibers of the carpet.

When buying a standing desk mat, make sure that it has a non-slip rubber backing. This helps to increase the mat’s grip on the carpet so that it won’t move around. This is, luckily, a common feature found on many standing desk mats.

Do anti-fatigue mats help knees?

When you stand for long periods of time, it can result in pain in the knees, back, calves, and feet. An anti-fatigue mat reduces your discomfort and pain because it helps you to keep moving, such as by enabling you to massage your feet with the mat’s in-built roller ball or rock back and forth on its balance bar. This keeps your blood flowing so that it reduces fatigue – not just in your feet but in your knees and other muscles in your lower body.

These types of mats are said to be beneficial for the body’s joints. In fact, it’s been said that they can prevent soft tissue and joint problems. In addition, people who have conditions such as degenerative arthritis in the knees find instant comfort from using these mats.

If you regularly stand on hard floors, this can have a negative impact on your knees. This is because of how your body becomes inflexible when you stand on hard surfaces, such as concrete. This is what causes discomfort and pain, and why you should rather be standing on padded, cushioned surfaces such as a standing desk mat. 

Conclusion

If you spend a lot of time on your feet, whether at work or home, you need to ensure you give your body the support and comfort it needs. A standing desk mat that you can use in the kitchen or elsewhere is essential to keep aches and pains at bay.

In this buying guide, we’ve featured the 10 best standing desk mats to increase your comfort, looking at their pros and cons so you can find the one that best suits your needs.

You don’t have to suffer back, leg, or foot pain when standing for many hours per day. With a high-quality standing desk mat, you’ll be able to make your tedious chores so much easier to get through, while ensuring better body health.

Sources:

