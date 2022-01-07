Best Anti Fatigue Mat: Top 10 Standing Desk Floor Mats

Everyone talks about the benefits of owning a standing desk, such as the promotion of healthy posture, but if you find that you feel sore or fatigue after using your desk, that’s no good.
What you might not know is that you need to buy a standing desk mat. While you might assume this is like an ordinary mat or rug, it’s much more than that.
What, exactly, is a standing desk mat? This is a mat that you place underneath your feet when you’re standing in front of your desk. You can then move it away when you want to sit down.
While it might seem like an unnecessary purchase, this type of mat can help you to reduce tiredness when you’re working for long hours. It’s not just recommended for your desk at work, as you can use it in many other places, such as your kitchen or laundry room or whenever you’re doing work while standing!
Here are the 10 best standing desk mats to increase your comfort and support your body.
You’ve purchased a standing desk and you really love it, but you can’t escape the pain and discomfort you feel in your body after using it. This Fezibo standing desk mat is strong, tough, and comfortable so you won’t have to experience that anymore.
This desk mat has been ergonomically designed. It has an 8.5-inch tilting angle to make standing on it for many hours comfortable. You can even use this standing desk mat during exercises such as planks and squats to make it even more versatile.
The balance board produces a low-impact rocking movement that’s gentle and calming. It has a non-slip elastic surface so you can wear socks while standing on it. As a bonus, it even comes with anti-fatigue foot massage points to increase your comfort.
This desk mat is portable, thanks to its convenient carry hole, so you can travel with it or move it from one area in the home to another. The surface of the mat is not level, which some people have said puts pressure on their ankles.
Many standing desk mats have extra features to help engage your muscles. This standing desk mat is firm but supportive so it will feel comfortable when you’re working in front of your desk for long periods of time.
It reduces leg tension as well as tiredness, while encouraging focus so you can get your job done. One of the best features about this standing desk mat is that it has a built-in acupressure massage roller ball that you can use to soothe and massage your foot.
The raised dots on the mat can also be used to massage your foot. This is great if you’re feeling stiffness or pain in your feet. The mat has elevated corners and stiff lines in its design. These are used to keep your feet active.
This anti-fatigue floor mat is ideal for a variety of uses because it boasts a range of features to support your body. It’s also designed to be convenient so it will fit right into your lifestyle without any problems.
This standing desk mat has been made out of thick foam that provides extra comfort when you have to stand for long periods of time. It’s designed to be strong and durable. It’s stain resistant, so it’s easy to maintain. When it gets dirty, all you have to do is wipe it clean.
Low-profile bevelled edges in its design causes the standing mat to contour to the floor so that it looks sleek and seamless. It has massage dots that you can use to massage your feet. It also has a raised incline wedge. This is sturdy to provide a bit of an incline for your foot so that you don’t strain your foot, ankle, or calf.
It’s not good for your body to stand in the same position for hours on end, so improve your blood circulation with this CubeFit TerraMat.
This desk mat is thick and durable for a good blend of support and comfort. It has 3D features, such as a balance bar that lets you do calf raises while also being great to strengthen your core.
It’s also got two massage mounds that give your soles a massage, and power wedges. These allow you to stretch your calves. It’s designed with acupuncture pressure points that stimulate your feet, and a a track that works your hip flexors.
It allows you to use over 11 different standing positions so you’ll definitely activate your body while you work for many hours. It’s antibacterial and waterproof, which makes it easy to maintain.
This is the very first anti-fatigue mat that was designed for standing desks. It has a calf raise shelf to exercise your lower legs, so you can sneak in a bit of gym time even when you’re working hard at your desk.
This standing desk mat is made of a comfortable material – polyurethane – and it’s ergonomic for even more support. It also has a raised side rail that you can use to exercise your tired feet.
There’s a teardrop design in the center of the mat that can be used to massage the bottom of your foot, thereby relieving aches and pains. You can easily position the mat underneath your desk with one foot, so it’s user-friendly if you have to transition from sitting to standing.
If you regularly feel discomfort or pain in areas of your body such as your back or knees, you’ll want to check out this anti-fatigue floor mat because it’s made with memory foam that’s both supportive and comfortable.
Made from ¾-inch thick, high-density memory foam, it’s ideal for long periods of standing, and you will be able to use this mat in a variety of applications, such as if you’re working at your desk or in the kitchen. It’s got a non-slip bottom for increased safety during use and bevelled edges to prevent tipping.
This standing desk mat is resistant to stains, which further makes it practical to use in different settings and for different tasks. It comes in 13 stunning colors, which makes it a great gift for a loved one.
Pros
Ideal for long periods of standing
Non-slip bottom
Stain resistantce and easy to maintain
Cons
Too soft and squishy
Specs
Material:Memory foam
Color:13 options (beige, black, brown, charcoal, blue, grey, mustard, rose gold, navy, red, scarlet, silver, and teal)
This standing desk mat has an 8.5-inch tilting angle to prevent fatigue, which is like the other Fezibo mat we featured in our reviews. It’s made of high-density latex that’s both odorless and non-toxic, and designed with raised bumps on it that you can use to massage your feet when you feel tired.
This mat has an anti-fatigue bar that’s a convenient foot stop but can also be used to massage the arches of your feet. It comes with a carry loop so you can take it with you wherever you go. This loop also makes it easy to move the mat from one area of the house to another.
It has a non-slip bottom so it won’t slide around while you stand on it, and also it’s non-scratch, so it won’t scuff your floors. People who have purchased this said that it’s a bit too narrow for tall people. If you’re tall, consider purchasing the large instead of medium size.
The sad truth is that some standing desk mats aren’t comfortable enough for you to stand on them without socks or shoes, but this Sky Solutions anti-fatigue mat is a game changer!
This standing desk mat relieves pressure on your spine while also allowing muscle movement that boosts your blood circulation. It’s been designed to decrease the amount of stress that you put on your muscles and joints by up to 32 percent.
It has a non-slip bottom and anti-curl edge, both of which help to prevent injury. You won’t have to worry about tripping when using this mat. Textured design that provides stability and encourages movement, and it’s both waterproof and resistant to stains. When you want to clean it, use soap and water.
This mat feels so soft that you won’t need shoes or socks when standing on it. Unlike some other mats that only come in two sizes, this one comes in three.
Pros
Non-slip bottom and anti-curl edge
Waterproof and resistant to stains
Decrease muscle stress up to 32%
Cons
Unpleasant smell first days
Mat’s color tends to fade
Specs
Material:Polyurethane
Color:Black, blue, burgundy, brown, dark blue, green ombre, indigo deco, grey, beige, sedona red rocks.
This standing desk mat has the highest weight limit than any mats we’ve featured on our list of reviews. This wobble or balance board ensures that your core and legs will remain active and engaged. It slides underneath your desk and can easily be pulled out so that you can make use of its 8.5 degree tilting angle whenever you want.
Made with natural hardwood and has an anti-slip PU layer to ensure you don’t slip around when standing on it. It’s been ergonomically designed for greater comfort and support.
You can step on this mat with any footwear as it’s made of strong high-density latex. The top of the balance board has textured pressure points. You can use these to massage your feet so that they don’t feel sore. It has an anti-scratch rubber base. This will protect your floors.
Pros
Natural hardwood and anti-slip PU layer
8.5 inch tilting angle and anti-scratch rubber base
This well-made standing mat is eco-friendly and doesn’t release any toxic smells, which is a common gripe many people have had with other standing desk mats.
This is a durable mat, thanks to how it’s made of polyurethane. This material is resistant to water and scratches, and it’s also easy to maintain. It’s 100-percent recyclable so it’s also great for the planet.
It’s got an advanced 17-degree bevelled edge and a non-slip base, both of which make it safe to use while reducing your risk of injury. When you want to clean this mat, you can hand wash it with water, so it’s not a hassle to keep it in great condition. For increased comfort assurance, it comes in three sizes.
If you think you’re ready to purchase a standing desk mat to ease your discomfort when you’re stuck at your desk for hours at a time, you might wonder if these products are really worth it. Let’s answer that question, as well as some others, that you might have about standing desk mats.
Do standing mats really help?
If you spend many hours a day on your feet, you are no stranger to aches and pains. Having a standing mat that you can use will make a difference. This is because it prevents you from having bad posture like you do when sitting on a chair all day. But it also engages your muscles so that you can move around.
For example, a supportive standing mat lets you move your feet around so that you get some exercise. This is because many standing mats have textured areas, dots, or roller balls on them so that you can massage your feet. This prevents pain and discomfort.
By standing on a padded mat instead of a hard floor, gives you greater comfort and supports your feet and muscles.
What might make you think that a standing mat isn’t worth it is because it’s called a mat, but actually it’s much more than a mat! It provides a variety of features, such as extra padding as well as textured parts and bevelled edges that you won’t benefit from by using a regular mat.
In addition to the above, standing desk mats come in a variety of designs. For instance, some mats have a rocking motion so that you can move from side to side or left to right. This helps you to improve your balance, keeping your body engaged while you work.
Standing desk mats are highly versatile. You can use them underneath your desk when you’re working but you can also use them for chores around the house, such as washing your dishes, doing the laundry, cooking, and more. These mats can conveniently be moved around – some also come with a carry loop or hole to make them more convenient.
The mere fact that you’re moving around a bit and massaging your feet while you’re on a standing desk mat makes it healthier than if you had to be sitting down or standing on a hard floor. It also boosts your blood circulation.
There have been studies on anti-fatigue mats which confirm their benefits. Researchers from Loughborough University studied 14 participants who were asked to stand on an anti-fatigue mat and a concrete floor for 90 minutes at a time over a five-day period.
The researchers used various methods to measure fatigue, discomfort, and pain, such as infrared thermal imaging, infrared photographs, and body temperature sensors. By the end of the study, they found that while standing for 90 minute-sessions can cause discomfort in the legs, back, and feet, using anti-fatigue mats can help to reduce it.
How do I choose a standing desk mat?
To make sure you buy the best anti-fatigue mats for standing desks to give you greater support and comfort when standing for long periods of time, you need to look for some important features. These include the following.
Look for water-and stain-resistant standing desk mats. These features make sure that your mat won’t experience wear and tear if it gets wet or you spill your morning coffee on it. This increases its durability while making it easy to clean.
Choose bevelled edges. The best standing desk mats will have these edges in their design that prevent them from curling up at the edges, which can be a tripping hazard. You want the mat to stay nice and flat, so look for this feature.
Opt for varied terrain. If you stand for many hours at a time, it can become boring so you should look for varied terrain in the standing desk mat. This will help you to engage your muscles more and/or massage your feet to prevent aches and pains.
Consider an active or flat mat. There are two main styles of anti-fatigue mats, and both have their benefits. With an active mat, you get extra features that allow you to be active while using the mat, such as roller balls or sidewalls. Flat mats, by comparison, provide you with a greater surface area so you can better control what exercises you do on them. The one you choose will depend on your personal preferences. For example, you might not want an active standing desk mat if you worry that it will distract you too much from your work.
Choose anti-slip mats. One of the biggest things you’ll want to prevent when using a standing desk mat is that dreaded slipping. You don’t want the mat to move around when you use it, so make sure it has an anti-slip base. It’s also good to look for an anti-scratch base, as that will better protect your floors. You can find this feature on the StrongTek Anti Fatigue Balance Board that we featured in our review of the top rated standing desk mats.
Ensure it’s wide enough. Before purchasing a standing desk mat, check its dimensions. It should be wide enough to accommodate your stance. A standing desk mat that isn’t wide enough seems to be a common complaint from people who’ve purchased these products. The width you choose will have to take your standing position into account. If you tend to stand with your legs further apart from each other, a wider mat is ideal. You also need to consider how much space you’ll want to move around on the mat as a wider one will accommodate your movements much better.
Make sure it’s made of durable materials. You obviously want your standing desk mat to last a long time, and if you’re going to be using it on a daily basis you especially need to check what materials it’s been made out of so that you’re guaranteed of its durability. Some of the strongest materials include polyurethane, latex and memory foam, and hardwood. Durable mats are the most cost effective standing desk mats because they’re value for money.
Is it easy to clean? Finally, don’t forget to check the mat’s cleaning instructions. You don’t want to buy a standing desk mat that’s difficult to clean. You’re going to be standing on it, probably with your shoes, so you will transfer dirt onto it. The best standing desk mats will allow you to clean them with nothing more than soapy water or a damp cloth.
Do standing mats work on carpet?
You can use a standing desk mat on the carpet, but depending on the product you might find that it doesn’t sit properly on it. There is a way around this, though. You can purchase a rug pad that will improve the mat’s grip on the soft fibers of the carpet.
When buying a standing desk mat, make sure that it has a non-slip rubber backing. This helps to increase the mat’s grip on the carpet so that it won’t move around. This is, luckily, a common feature found on many standing desk mats.
Do anti-fatigue mats help knees?
When you stand for long periods of time, it can result in pain in the knees, back, calves, and feet. An anti-fatigue mat reduces your discomfort and pain because it helps you to keep moving, such as by enabling you to massage your feet with the mat’s in-built roller ball or rock back and forth on its balance bar. This keeps your blood flowing so that it reduces fatigue – not just in your feet but in your knees and other muscles in your lower body.
These types of mats are said to be beneficial for the body’s joints. In fact, it’s been said that they can prevent soft tissue and joint problems. In addition, people who have conditions such as degenerative arthritis in the knees find instant comfort from using these mats.
If you regularly stand on hard floors, this can have a negative impact on your knees. This is because of how your body becomes inflexible when you stand on hard surfaces, such as concrete. This is what causes discomfort and pain, and why you should rather be standing on padded, cushioned surfaces such as a standing desk mat.
Conclusion
If you spend a lot of time on your feet, whether at work or home, you need to ensure you give your body the support and comfort it needs. A standing desk mat that you can use in the kitchen or elsewhere is essential to keep aches and pains at bay.
In this buying guide, we’ve featured the 10 best standing desk mats to increase your comfort, looking at their pros and cons so you can find the one that best suits your needs.
You don’t have to suffer back, leg, or foot pain when standing for many hours per day. With a high-quality standing desk mat, you’ll be able to make your tedious chores so much easier to get through, while ensuring better body health.