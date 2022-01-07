Best Anti Fatigue Mat: Top 10 Standing Desk Floor Mats

BEST STANDING DESK MATS

BUYING GUIDE & FAQ'S

If you think you’re ready to purchase a standing desk mat to ease your discomfort when you’re stuck at your desk for hours at a time, you might wonder if these products are really worth it. Let’s answer that question, as well as some others, that you might have about standing desk mats.

Do standing mats really help?

If you spend many hours a day on your feet, you are no stranger to aches and pains. Having a standing mat that you can use will make a difference. This is because it prevents you from having bad posture like you do when sitting on a chair all day. But it also engages your muscles so that you can move around.

For example, a supportive standing mat lets you move your feet around so that you get some exercise. This is because many standing mats have textured areas, dots, or roller balls on them so that you can massage your feet. This prevents pain and discomfort.

By standing on a padded mat instead of a hard floor, gives you greater comfort and supports your feet and muscles.

What might make you think that a standing mat isn’t worth it is because it’s called a mat, but actually it’s much more than a mat! It provides a variety of features, such as extra padding as well as textured parts and bevelled edges that you won’t benefit from by using a regular mat.

In addition to the above, standing desk mats come in a variety of designs. For instance, some mats have a rocking motion so that you can move from side to side or left to right. This helps you to improve your balance, keeping your body engaged while you work.

Standing desk mats are highly versatile. You can use them underneath your desk when you’re working but you can also use them for chores around the house, such as washing your dishes, doing the laundry, cooking, and more. These mats can conveniently be moved around – some also come with a carry loop or hole to make them more convenient.

The mere fact that you’re moving around a bit and massaging your feet while you’re on a standing desk mat makes it healthier than if you had to be sitting down or standing on a hard floor. It also boosts your blood circulation.

There have been studies on anti-fatigue mats which confirm their benefits. Researchers from Loughborough University studied 14 participants who were asked to stand on an anti-fatigue mat and a concrete floor for 90 minutes at a time over a five-day period.

The researchers used various methods to measure fatigue, discomfort, and pain, such as infrared thermal imaging, infrared photographs, and body temperature sensors. By the end of the study, they found that while standing for 90 minute-sessions can cause discomfort in the legs, back, and feet, using anti-fatigue mats can help to reduce it.

How do I choose a standing desk mat?

To make sure you buy the best anti-fatigue mats for standing desks to give you greater support and comfort when standing for long periods of time, you need to look for some important features. These include the following.

Look for water-and stain-resistant standing desk mats . These features make sure that your mat won’t experience wear and tear if it gets wet or you spill your morning coffee on it. This increases its durability while making it easy to clean.

. These features make sure that your mat won’t experience wear and tear if it gets wet or you spill your morning coffee on it. This increases its durability while making it easy to clean. Choose bevelled edges . The best standing desk mats will have these edges in their design that prevent them from curling up at the edges, which can be a tripping hazard. You want the mat to stay nice and flat, so look for this feature.

. The best standing desk mats will have these edges in their design that prevent them from curling up at the edges, which can be a tripping hazard. You want the mat to stay nice and flat, so look for this feature. Opt for varied terrain . If you stand for many hours at a time, it can become boring so you should look for varied terrain in the standing desk mat. This will help you to engage your muscles more and/or massage your feet to prevent aches and pains.

. If you stand for many hours at a time, it can become boring so you should look for varied terrain in the standing desk mat. This will help you to engage your muscles more and/or massage your feet to prevent aches and pains. Consider an active or flat mat . There are two main styles of anti-fatigue mats, and both have their benefits. With an active mat, you get extra features that allow you to be active while using the mat, such as roller balls or sidewalls. Flat mats, by comparison, provide you with a greater surface area so you can better control what exercises you do on them. The one you choose will depend on your personal preferences. For example, you might not want an active standing desk mat if you worry that it will distract you too much from your work.

. There are two main styles of anti-fatigue mats, and both have their benefits. With an active mat, you get extra features that allow you to be active while using the mat, such as roller balls or sidewalls. Flat mats, by comparison, provide you with a greater surface area so you can better control what exercises you do on them. The one you choose will depend on your personal preferences. For example, you might not want an active standing desk mat if you worry that it will distract you too much from your work. Choose anti-slip mats . One of the biggest things you’ll want to prevent when using a standing desk mat is that dreaded slipping. You don’t want the mat to move around when you use it, so make sure it has an anti-slip base. It’s also good to look for an anti-scratch base, as that will better protect your floors. You can find this feature on the StrongTek Anti Fatigue Balance Board that we featured in our review of the top rated standing desk mats.

. One of the biggest things you’ll want to prevent when using a standing desk mat is that dreaded slipping. You don’t want the mat to move around when you use it, so make sure it has an anti-slip base. It’s also good to look for an anti-scratch base, as that will better protect your floors. You can find this feature on the StrongTek Anti Fatigue Balance Board that we featured in our review of the top rated standing desk mats. Ensure it’s wide enough . Before purchasing a standing desk mat, check its dimensions. It should be wide enough to accommodate your stance. A standing desk mat that isn’t wide enough seems to be a common complaint from people who’ve purchased these products. The width you choose will have to take your standing position into account. If you tend to stand with your legs further apart from each other, a wider mat is ideal. You also need to consider how much space you’ll want to move around on the mat as a wider one will accommodate your movements much better.

. Before purchasing a standing desk mat, check its dimensions. It should be wide enough to accommodate your stance. A standing desk mat that isn’t wide enough seems to be a common complaint from people who’ve purchased these products. The width you choose will have to take your standing position into account. If you tend to stand with your legs further apart from each other, a wider mat is ideal. You also need to consider how much space you’ll want to move around on the mat as a wider one will accommodate your movements much better. Make sure it’s made of durable materials . You obviously want your standing desk mat to last a long time, and if you’re going to be using it on a daily basis you especially need to check what materials it’s been made out of so that you’re guaranteed of its durability. Some of the strongest materials include polyurethane, latex and memory foam, and hardwood. Durable mats are the ​​most cost effective standing desk mats because they’re value for money.

. You obviously want your standing desk mat to last a long time, and if you’re going to be using it on a daily basis you especially need to check what materials it’s been made out of so that you’re guaranteed of its durability. Some of the strongest materials include polyurethane, latex and memory foam, and hardwood. Durable mats are the ​​most cost effective standing desk mats because they’re value for money. Is it easy to clean? Finally, don’t forget to check the mat’s cleaning instructions. You don’t want to buy a standing desk mat that’s difficult to clean. You’re going to be standing on it, probably with your shoes, so you will transfer dirt onto it. The best standing desk mats will allow you to clean them with nothing more than soapy water or a damp cloth.

Do standing mats work on carpet?

You can use a standing desk mat on the carpet, but depending on the product you might find that it doesn’t sit properly on it. There is a way around this, though. You can purchase a rug pad that will improve the mat’s grip on the soft fibers of the carpet.

When buying a standing desk mat, make sure that it has a non-slip rubber backing. This helps to increase the mat’s grip on the carpet so that it won’t move around. This is, luckily, a common feature found on many standing desk mats.

Do anti-fatigue mats help knees?

When you stand for long periods of time, it can result in pain in the knees, back, calves, and feet. An anti-fatigue mat reduces your discomfort and pain because it helps you to keep moving, such as by enabling you to massage your feet with the mat’s in-built roller ball or rock back and forth on its balance bar. This keeps your blood flowing so that it reduces fatigue – not just in your feet but in your knees and other muscles in your lower body.

These types of mats are said to be beneficial for the body’s joints. In fact, it’s been said that they can prevent soft tissue and joint problems. In addition, people who have conditions such as degenerative arthritis in the knees find instant comfort from using these mats.

If you regularly stand on hard floors, this can have a negative impact on your knees. This is because of how your body becomes inflexible when you stand on hard surfaces, such as concrete. This is what causes discomfort and pain, and why you should rather be standing on padded, cushioned surfaces such as a standing desk mat.

Conclusion

If you spend a lot of time on your feet, whether at work or home, you need to ensure you give your body the support and comfort it needs. A standing desk mat that you can use in the kitchen or elsewhere is essential to keep aches and pains at bay.

In this buying guide, we’ve featured the 10 best standing desk mats to increase your comfort, looking at their pros and cons so you can find the one that best suits your needs.

You don’t have to suffer back, leg, or foot pain when standing for many hours per day. With a high-quality standing desk mat, you’ll be able to make your tedious chores so much easier to get through, while ensuring better body health.

