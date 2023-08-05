Get the most out of your outdoor or backyard adventures and set up your open cinema under the stars with Anker’s Nebula Mars 3. This is an “entertainment hub” that comes with a 185-Wh battery that runs for five hours at Eco mode or 300 lumens and two hours at 1,000 lumens.

This device is an updated version of the Mars II Pro: it’s bigger, brighter, and has a built-in Android TV 11 for you to add your favorite apps (except Netflix, for now). This feature allows users to stream media from more than 7,000 apps. It features LED lights for design appeal and can project 1080p resolution with a full HD screen up to 200 inches across. This device is also “smart” enough to auto-adjust the screen surface to fit the image and takes into consideration the environment surrounding the projector to determine the optimal brightness to use.

Anker’s Nebula Mars 3 is run by quad-core processors for impressive AI image quality cleanup that removes noise and adjusts the color, contrast, and sharpness. It also outputs great audio with its integrated 40W Dolby sound system. The design also lets you play the sound via external speakers using either a 3.5mm audio jack or Bluetooth. There is also a Bluetooth audio mode that allows the projector to be used solely as a Bluetooth speaker by powering off the LED lamp.

Meanwhile, other connections include both USB-A cable and USB-C ports and a built-in HDMI port. The Nebula Mars 3 projector is rated IPX3 for water and dust resistance. It even comes with a sliding lens cover to protect the lens when not in use. It can also survive drops up to 0.5 meters, making it sturdy and resilient enough for outdoor use.

