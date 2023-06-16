Winner of the 2023 Red Dot award, the Anker 548 Power Bank was specifically developed to provide backup power during emergencies. It packs a massive 60,000mAh capacity or 192Wh that can run for 360 days on a single charge.

Get peace of mind when you’re off-grid or during an outage with this powerful power station equipped with durable LiFePO4 batteries. These EV-grade batteries boast up to 3,000 charge cycles. It can juice up devices simultaneously and multiple times: iPhone 14 Pro Max 7.4 times, a MacBook Air 2.9 times, and 3.2 charges for an iPad Pro. It can also power a 3W LED lamp for 42.3 hours.

The Anker 548 Power Bank has four ports: 2 USB-A ports and a 60W and 27W USB-C port. This way, you can charge your phone and laptop at the same time for quick power on the go. It even has a retractable LED lamp at the top and an SOS light that can be used as a beacon during emergencies.

Moreover, it has a light sensor, which automatically turns on the built-in lamp when the power goes out. The power bank must be in auto-mode and connected to a power source via the USB-C port to activate emergency lighting. Aside from being a powerful source of energy, the Anker 548 Power Bank also offers a sustainable method of recharging. It is compatible with a solar charger featuring an XT-60 connector ranging from 10-24V.

Meanwhile, a TFT color screen displays all the relevant information. These include the battery level, charging modes, remaining charging time, full recharge time, and input and output power. The screen also shows when the device is charging and if the light sensor and over-temperature protection mode are active. Amazingly, the Anker 548 Power Bank retains 85% of its charge after one year without the need to plug it in.

