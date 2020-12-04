Even though the pandemic continues to push us to stay indoors, health experts are hinting at a positive outlook. This is thanks to the promising results from vaccine trials. As such, people are already planning their next big trip once travel restrictions are officially over. To help our readers, we will be featuring some awesome places that offer memorable experiences. Take for example the Anantara Veli Maldives Resort, which promises great value for folks who are on a budget.

To set your expectations properly, the cost will still be prohibitive for most of us, but some will find the rates attractive. Sources reveal that the Anantara Veli Maldives Resort is promoting its “Unlimited Stays In Paradise” package. Parties booking their excursion for 2021 can look forward to top-class accommodations in one of the many Over Water Bungalows available there.

It includes daily breakfast served for up to two people, which you can enjoy in what might be virtually paradise on earth. Shared return transfers between Anantara Veli and Malé international airport are also part of the bundle. Furthermore, guests can take advantage of 25 percent off dining and spa treatments during their stay. The dates covered start on January 1, 2021, and will end on December 23, 2020.

Anantara Veli Maldives Resort is pricing its “Unlimited Stays In Paradise” deal at $30,000 only. The Over Water Bungalow provides 667 square feet of exclusive space for you and a partner. Other notable highlights are the direct access to the lagoon, a king-size bed, a breathtaking view of the mesmerizing clear waters and so much more.

Images courtesy of Anantara Veli Maldives Resort