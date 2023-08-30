For an overview of the handheld gaming scene, we have the likes of Valve, Asus, and Lenovo about to duke it out and gain a fair bit of ground against the likes of Nintendo. Meanwhile, Sony’s rumored entry turned out to be a dedicated streaming device instead. Finally, we have the retro segment which is about to welcome something new – the Analogue Pocket Glow in the Dark edition.

When the first version of this classic gaming platform was first unveiled, it generated a staggering buzz among old-school gamers. Even the younger generation of players who were curious about vintage titles showed interest. Sadly, the original release date was pushed back several times which caused frustration among those who preordered.

Thankfully, units dropped in 2021 many found it delivered exactly what they initially advertised. As the name already discloses, the Analogue Pocket Glow in the Dark edition swaps out the regular housing of the portable with a luminescent plastic. In bright light, the shell, buttons, and D-pad appear in a shade of soft neon green.

However, it takes on a ghostly glow in the dark. We understand that this is just a marketing gimmick as there are no hints of an upgrade to its internal components, but it won’t stop people who are just completely fascinated by this effect.

According to Analogue, once the material absorbs enough light, the Pocket Glow in the Dark edition will shine ethereally for a solid eight hours. Just like the standard version, it uses two FPGA modules to play original cartridges for the Nintendo Gameboy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance.

Grab the optional adapters to access titles for the SEGA Game Gear, Atari Lynx, and Neo Geo Pocket. Analogue plans to sell highly limited units of the Pocket Glow in the Dark edition for $250. Orders will go live on September 1, 2023, and will ship out on September 5, 2023.

Images courtesy of Analogue