A classic sherpa always makes you feel at home, like being wrapped in a comforter with a mug of hot cocoa in hand. It brings a cozy comfort that you wouldn’t want to trade for anything else when the temperature drops. So when it comes to adventures in the cold, you can always rely on Amundsen Sports’ Heroes Wool Fleece.

This is wearable comfort of wool in fleece form. It is soft yet built to withstand biting temperatures with its rugged construction. Its shell comprises 55% wool and 45% polyester so it is resistant to wear and tear. The fleece blend is undyed to reveal the natural imperfections of the sheep’s wool.

Amundsen Sports’ Heroes Wool Fleece comes with a hood to keep the chilly breeze off your neck and head. A line of front buttons helps to seal in the warmth and also keeps things casual. Meanwhile, a kangaroo-style chest pocket not only serves as ample storage for your valuables but also as hand warmers.

Moreover, this cold-weather wear comes with wool ribs on the waist and cuffs to keep everything cozy. A chest pocket in waxed linen/cotton fabric offers extra storage for your EDC.

Amundsen Sports’ Heroes Wool Fleece is something you’d want to have in your wardrobe if you’re an outdoor adventure junkie. It’s easy to style and wear on and off. It is especially convenient for when you’re out camping, trekking, or even when you’re catching up on those miles on the road in the cold.

