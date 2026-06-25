Who doesn’t love watches with avant-garde designs? When it comes to fashion accessories that are beyond the norm, their appeal is entirely up to the buyer’s personal taste. As huge proponents of products considered by the masses as disruptive in a sense, the AMIDA Digitrend OSII Black is right up our alley. Here’s a breakdown of what makes this bad boy special.

While haute horlogerie typically scoffs at quartz-driven timepieces, it doesn’t mean the market for them is nonexistent. Take Casio and its G-SHOCK subsidiary, for example. Some of the references in their catalog carry luxury-tier price points. If you’re not familiar with the Digitrend series, it’s easy to mistake these as digital timekeeping instruments.

It’s quirky yet an intentional aesthetic element by AMIDA, and we wouldn’t want it any other way. The Digitrend OSII Black flaunts a simple yet impactful presentation to ensure everyone realizes the watchmaking prowess behind each of the 150 examples. These limited edition watches arrive in 316L stainless steel cases with sections clad in sapphire crystal.

Measuring 39.6 mm × 39.0 mm × 15.6 mm, we’re looking at satin brushed surfaces. Buyers can choose between an Alcantara strap or a metal bracelet to accompany their unit. Meanwhile, the transparent hood allows us to peek inside to find a dual-disc system that indicates the hour and minutes.

An optical-grade sapphire crystal prism reflects the corresponding numbers, which are viewable from the side. AMIDA says the top sapphire crystal lets in enough light to charge White C1 grade X1 BL Super-LumiNova lume for low-light legibility. The Digitrend OSII Black runs on a Soprod P024 automatic caliber. Lastly, the 23-jewel, 28,800 vph (4 Hz), self-winding movement touts a 44-hour power reserve.

Images courtesy of AMIDA