The next batch of seasonal drops is gradually trickling in, and you could be missing out on some of the most stylish kicks to close out 2025. Thankfully, there are plenty of guides to point you in the right direction. Among the staggering number of options out there, several sources consider the New Balance 2010 “Black Ice” a classy choice for winter.

Unlike summer, which usually promotes vibrant chromatic combinations, tonal colorways seem quite popular as temperatures begin to drop. The American sports apparel and footwear brand is yet to announce the exact release date for SKU: U2010ETB. Nevertheless, many sources peg it for a holiday season launch this year.

Thanks to the slew of shades that make up the “Black Ice” variant of the 2010’s identity, it exudes an air of classiness. Darker color palettes are usually easy to pair with most types of outfits, even when the user is bundled up against the chill. Nonetheless, it retains a sporty vibe thanks to the primary construction of its upper and the layers that follow.

New Balance starts with a mesh base, which then welcomes mixed materials such as synthetic fabrics and suede. At first glance, it appears everything about the 2010 “Black Ice” is rendered in black, but zoom in a little and you’ll notice subtle hues of purple.

The iconic “N” emblem prominently occupies the midfoot, while the “NB” branding appears on both the tongue tags and heels. Superior energy return and comfort come from the ABZORB midsole. Flip the 2010 “Black Ice” to its side and you’ll see a graphite outsole with elements in dark gray. Despite its stealthy motif, the “NB 2010” script in white adorns the sockliners

