Earlier we presented an awesome project from the North Carolina chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation and ExtremeTerrain (XT). It was a special build wherein a 2010 Jeep Wrangler JK was involved. After extensive work in the shop, the result was nothing short of jaw-dropping. This probably gave you an idea of how aftermarket parts such as bull bars can enhance and improve the appearance of your vehicle. Now, Turn5 is preparing an in-depth guide with the guys from AmericanTrucks. This time, instead of SUVs we’re going to get our hands dirty with Ford’s most iconic truck – the F-150.

We mentioned that this is special and it will be because we’re learning about different bumper styles. Moreover, by the end of this article, you can proudly claim to be an expert when it comes to everything there is to know about how one can tweak their F-150 according to what they want. While most people are okay with the stock model, they’re missing out on possibly turning their trucks into something even better. As explained by experts at AmericanTrucks, most aftermarket parts can add some form of versatility that lets owners enjoy their rides even more.

Replacing your stock F-150 bumpers

Depending on the trim level of your truck upon purchase, most manufacturers intentionally arm their machines with bumpers which are designed purely for aesthetics. Hence Justin Dugan from AmericanTrucks is willing to share his knowledge as to the advantages of aftermarket bumpers.

He explains that there are three major reasons why truck owners should consider shopping for one: looks, functionality, and protection. Additionally, it was noted that it could be a combination of any two or all three.

If you have a brand-new Ford F-150 sitting out there or maybe one that has been your trusted commute for years now, we’re here to help you find the best configuration to suit your needs. For this special piece, it will focus on bull bars in particular.

Bull bars and what they bring to the table

To put it simply, a bull bar is a device that provides robust protection for a vehicle in case of a collision. Damage can come in the form of animals, trees, other automobiles, and more. Likewise, these allow you to install even more add-ons that a normal bumper cannot accommodate. While there are debates as to the benefits of having one, there are more pros than cons in the first place.

Protection From Animal Collisions

Don’t you just hate it when traveling down rural roads and something just crosses your path without warning? Well, a lot of folks actually encounter this on a regular basis and a bull bar can do wonders for protection. Without one, there are reports wherein strikes can disable your ride completely. Therefore, if you believe that there is a likelihood of these types of situations happening, equip a bull bar ASAP.

Mounting Points For Accessories/Winches

Although there are some SUVs and Trucks with integrated mounting points on their bumpers, most do not. Thus, bull bars offer a simple solution given that the majority of models have reinforced sections to accommodate a winch. Auxiliary lighting might be optional but also helps to improve low-light visibility.

AmericanTrucks bull bars for the Ford F-150

If you’re after an outstanding shopping experience for aftermarket upgrades then AmericanTrucks has everything you need. In fact, you can check out their comprehensive overview of various bumper styles available for your F-150. Not only that, but there is also a huge selection of accessories for the rig of your choice. Nevertheless, let’s focus on what Justin Dugan has to say about bull bars.

Classic or Modern Styles

This is entirely up to the owner to choose the design and shape of the bull bars that they would love to see on their truck. There are models with rounded bars which deliver a traditional look. Then there are the more angular ones that provide a more modern look. A good example for the latter is one from Hammerhead that features cutouts for LED lighting.

Texture/Finish

After you’ve selected the form factor of the bull bar, next up would be the finish. Depending on the brand and model you wanted, the manufacturer might have it in glossy, matte, or polished. While it might seem like a superficial afterthought, it’s actually not. Buyers should understand that those with chrome plating are usually crafted out of stainless steel. Meanwhile, the other two are likely a mix of mild steel alloys. However, it does not mean that a stainless-steel option is not available. We found the Barricade XHD a great mix of heavy-duty materials with an integrated LED light bar already.

Ease of installation

Finally, now that you have selected the perfect bull bar for your Ford F-150, its time to talk about hooking it up. Some of you with years of experience in the garage should find this easy. Yet, for those who might be new to the aftermarket scene, AmericanTrucks is here to help. You see, they provide step-by-step instructions on how to properly attach each specific model. Then there’s also the estimated time it will take to help you schedule your new weekend project.

About AmericanTrucks

AmericanTrucks is regarded as one of the best, most reliable online aftermarket retailers providing parts and accessories for F150, F250, Ranger, Silverado, Sierra, and RAM. Catering to the needs and demands of late-model truck owners and enthusiasts, AmericanTrucks provides the best parts with support from genuine truck experts. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanTrucks is dedicated to offering the truck community with the highest quality of parts and customer service.

Check out their lineup: here

If you would like your product reviewed and featured on Men’s Gear as well as its vast social media channels, e-mail Joe@mensgear.net