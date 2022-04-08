In an online presentation to virtually launch its new superyacht, Amels had several of the luxury yachting industry’s biggest names share their take on the 80. On stage at the time was a scale model of the upcoming 263-foot vessel which touts a timeless classic silhouette. In fact, the designer claims that it will continue to draw admiration for years to come.

Of course, aside from the aesthetics, what discerning clients look for is overflowing opulence and customizability. Thankfully, the folks behind the Amels 80 assure us that they are ready to deliver on both ends. Its layout is spread across six decks, which boasts an interior volume of 2,175 gross tons.

Size-wise, the shipbuilders are aware there are others out there that are at a colossal scale. Nevertheless, they’re confident that their ship will pack all the hallmarks potential buyers look for. The exterior of the Amels 80 features multiple areas for fun and relaxation.

For example, the top deck holds a jacuzzi which guests can access via elevators or the internal stairs. Meanwhile, the 2,100-square-foot aft beach club showcases a glass-bottom pool and fold-out side decks.

By default, the shipyard will adorn the enclosed spaces with stone, leather, stained oak, and walnut veneers. This imparts a neutral tone that also makes the insides feel cozy just like home. The Amels 80 provides owners with a private deck replete with lavish amenities and more.

Guest can stay in six cabins – all with magnificent views. The forward garage can hold a 37-foot tender and other water toys as well. A touch-and-go helipad is located on the open foredeck. Finally, the Amels 80 is outfitted with a hybrid electric/diesel propulsion system with solar panels.

Images courtesy of Amels