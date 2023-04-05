Despite leading the smartwatch market since the launch of the first Apple Watch, it took years for the Cupertino, California-based tech outfit to finally deliver what users have cried for. The Apple Watch Ultra is the company’s most rugged wearable to date, but it faces tough competition from the likes of Amazfit and its T-Rex Ultra.

While the battery life of Wear OS smartwatches has generally improved lately depending on the manufacturer, the numbers for watchOS devices remain disappointing. Even when the Apple Watch Ultra is in Low Power Mode, it can’t even hope to match that of others with custom operating systems like Amazfit’s flagship outdoor GPS sports watch model.

Available in Sahara or Abyss Black colorways, the T-Rex Ultra boasts a staggering 20-day endurance with typical usage. Even with most of its functionalities and sensors turned on, it still manages to last up to nine days. Engage Battery Saver Mode and it pushes that to 25 days.

However, hardcore explorers can switch to Endurance GPS Mode for a mind-blowing 80 hours on a single charge. The T-Rex Ultra’s robust construction uses a polymer alloy case band and 316L stainless steel for the bezel, case back, and buttons. It measures 47.3 mm x 47.3 mm x 13.45 mm and weighs 89 grams.

The 1.39” 454 x 454-resolution AMOLED display can hit a peak brightness of 1,000 nits to keep it visible in a variety of situations. Amazfit notes that its military-grade toughness will withstand extreme temperatures, and exposure to water, mud, and other debris that can damage other smartwatches. The T-Rex Ultra pairs with your smartphone for notifications and more. Go on an adventure with this on your wrist.

Images courtesy of Amazfit