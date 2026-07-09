Crocs’ iconic Classic Clog is probably the most reinterpreted silhouette ever in its line. It’s undergone several design iterations over the past years, including the latest heritage-inspired Classic Crafted Clog. This time, it gets a Western style, complete with animal hair, in the Crafted Pony Hair Clog.
This is one of the most unique reissues of the footwear, both for its colorway and material choice. It swapped the canvas upper for a genuine leather upper in an eye-catching hue that stays true to its Western vibe. But aside from the color, the upper also has a different hand feel as it features actual animal fur.
The Crafted Pony Hair Clog is definitely one-of-a-kind in its silhouette. Yet, it provides the same breathable, cushioned comfort as its predecessors. It has a mesh inner lining, a Croslite outsole for durability and support, and is lightweight and flexible. It provides 360-degree comfort with adjustable pivoting backstraps that allow the foot to move freely.
The hook-and-loop fastener lets you dial in the ideal secure fit. It also comes with a heel pillow for extra plush comfort that travels well. Moreover, this shoe is easy to clean despite its textured furry upper. You can soak it briefly for washing, lightly brush it, then dry it in a ventilated area.
Crocs Crafted Pony Hair Clog definitely makes a statement and grabs the attention with its bold design. It is available in two colorways: Espresso and Carob. The former is lighter with brown splatters, while the latter features a dark brown upper splattered in white spots.Check It Out
Images courtesy of Crocs