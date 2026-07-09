Crocs’ iconic Classic Clog is probably the most reinterpreted silhouette ever in its line. It’s undergone several design iterations over the past years, including the latest heritage-inspired Classic Crafted Clog. This time, it gets a Western style, complete with animal hair, in the Crafted Pony Hair Clog.

This is one of the most unique reissues of the footwear, both for its colorway and material choice. It swapped the canvas upper for a genuine leather upper in an eye-catching hue that stays true to its Western vibe. But aside from the color, the upper also has a different hand feel as it features actual animal fur.