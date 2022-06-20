Aman Resorts heads west to announce the opening of its fourth U.S. location in 2026, the Aman Beverly Hills. It sits within eight acres of verdant botanical gardens and is located at the intersection of Wilshire and Santa Monica Boulevards.

This luxury establishment is just a few steps away from the storied streets of Rodeo Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard. It will host a 42-room hotel and 34 private Aman Residences that “represent a complete immersion in the Aman lifestyle.” This lifestyle offers “an opportunity to discover the world, and your own sanctuary to retreat to whenever you need it.”

Then there’s an expansive Aman Club, an Aman Spa, and multiple dining venues. All these features connect via private pathways that wind through a tropical landscape.

Moreover, the Aman Resorts in Beverly Hills sits at the heart of a magnificent urban green space by One Beverly Hills. It is a pioneering proposition that focuses on health and wellness. The new location will have surrounding botanical gardens abundant with Californian flora and fauna.

Moreover, Aman’s new location will be a home away from home and will provide rest and relaxation from the everyday. It will boast an “unparalleled standard of design and architecture.”

Once built, it will be the city’s tallest development, with 28- and 32-story structures. In a statement, Aman CEO Vlad Doronin shared his excitement to open the project.

He called it “another world-class destination” on Aman’s continued mission to curate hotels and residences of architectural distinction in exceptional locations.” The Aman Resorts in Beverly Hills will begin construction in 2023 and end in 2027.

Images courtesy of Aman