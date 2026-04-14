Downsizing on your living acomodations doesn’t have to mean sacrificing modern comforts. A well-thought-out and organized interior layout that maximizes spaces do wonders in making even a tiny footprint feel spacious and comfortable. That’s what Australia’s Removed Tiny Homes did with the Currumbin 9.6 tiny house on wheels.

This 31.4-foot home sits on a heavy-duty trailer chassis with a 4.5-ton capacity. It’s road-legal for most tiny houses in Australia. It’s built following the success of its predecessor, the Currumbin 7.2. While the former featured a loft bedroom, this one brings the sleeping quarters downstairs for more standing room.

Currumbin 9.6 features a downstairs main bedroom at one end of the house. It can accommodate a queen-size bed and two wardrobes on both sides of the bed. The bedroom adjoins the walkthrough bathroom equipped with a shower and a toilet.

Meanwhile, the kitchen is near the bedroom, accessible via sliding doors. It features a laminate countertop, a large sink with a faucet, an oven, a cooktop, and cabinetry for storage. There’s also a loft space that can accommodate two single beds as additional sleeping spaces. It is accessible via a storage-integrated staircase and boasts a skylight.

The Currumbin 9.6 is ready to live upon setup, with electrical, plumbing, and waterproofing already installed. All it needs is furnishings to transform it into a full-time residential home. It features an interior with VJ panelling that is customizable in different tones. It features wood-like vinyl board flooring and white walls and ceiling set against black windows. Strategically placed expansive windows provide the interior with ample light, making it feel cozy and bright.

Images courtesy of Removed Tiny Homes