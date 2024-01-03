Wearing a pair of solid, protective boots when riding a motorcycle is as important as wearing a helmet. They offer protection from the elements as well as from road accidents. This is why the SMX-6 V2 Drystar Boots from Alpinestars is a great choice.

These waterproof and breathable motorcycle boots are great both for track and street wear. It is designed to provide the optimal comfortable protection, featuring the brand’s latest in footwear design and development. The upper is constructed from advanced microfiber for durability and repeated abrasion resistance with waterproof and breathable DRYSTAR liner for excellent all-weather performance.

The upper in the SMX-6 V2 Drystar Boots also incorporates an innovative front, rear bellow and rear calf zones that offer superior levels of flexibility so you can flex your toes and feet with ease and move comfortably. Layered under the uppers is an internal toe box protection that provides durability and improved feel and performance. Likewise, high modulus TPU injected shin guard, calf protector, heel counter, shift pad and toe slider enhance shock protection and durability.

Meanwhile, double density ankle protector on the medial side layered under the upper also offers protection in key areas and Alpinestars’ innovative TPU lateral ankle brace protection provides a biomechanical support between lateral top calf/shin and ankle. Thus, improving protection against impact shocks, repeated abrasion resistance, structural integrity, and flex support.

Other notable features of the SMX-6 V2 Drystar Boots include ergonomic new last to streamline the forefoot and enable greater control of the bike’s controls for superior, wide-ranging foot profile, fit and comfort and for improved water dispersion and durability.

There are also air vents on the heel counter and shin plate to improve breathability and reduce fatigue on short and long rides, and an innovative instep and Achilles accordion flex zone construction for added comfort, extension, control and support. Upping the comfort factor are the new, dual compound removable anatomic footbed which includes EVA and Lycra.

The SMX-6 V2 Drystar Boots motorcycle boots also feature internal insole with the shank reinforcement designed to support the arch area and protect the feet. Meanwhile, the medial side entry opening/closure system uses elastic-mounted zipper with wide opening for flexibility and secure fit.

