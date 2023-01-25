In early 2022, there was talk of BMW’s plans to acquire ALPINA. The coachbuilding group has been responsible for some of the most highly sought-after builds for the carmaker. As such, the automotive industry was delighted when it became an official subsidiary of the marque later that year. The fleet welcomes the B5 GT as its flagship model for 2023.

We all know that BMW enthusiasts who seek thrilling performance can always tap into the company’s M division. However, when the project calls for ultimate extravagance and elegance simultaneously, ALPINA is the go-to group to set everything up.

Starting with the powertrain, the 5 Series is packing a 4.4-liter bi-turbo V8. Its power plant is good for a staggering 634 horsepower and 626 lb-ft of torque. In fact, testing purportedly shows it can hit 60 mph from a standstill in 3.4 seconds and max out at 205 mph. This makes the B5 GT a beastly yet classy machine for you gentlemen out there.

Buyers can get their units in Imola Red, Dayton Violet, Petrol Mica, Chalk, Arctic Race Blue, and Verde British Racing paint jobs. The B5 GT rides on 20-inch 20-spoke Alpina Classic forged rims finished in Marron Volciano. Behind the wheels are top-of-the-line Brembo brake calipers.

Owners can also outfit the interior in handmade Lavalina leather or Leather Merino in three styles. Moreover, Alpina encourages even more personalization options for the upholstery. If these are precisely the features you want, don’t waste any time as only 250 examples will be on offer globally. Finally, expect to pay a hefty sum for a sedan of its caliber.

Images courtesy of BMW/ALPINA