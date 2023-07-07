To date, the majority of watches in the market are built with a round form factor. Of course, there are outliers that flaunt unique designs that don’t quite fit contemporary shapes. Another popular silhouette is the quadrilateral which gives us rectangle and square cases. If you prefer the latter two, Alpina presents its limited-edition Alpiner Heritage Carrée Mechanica 140 Years.

Despite the mouthful of a name, this timepiece exudes a classic vibe with a strikingly simple yet elegant profile. However, the biggest selling point of reference SKU AL-490BA3C10 is the caliber it houses within. As noted by reports, it is a rare movement which first saw action around 85 years ago. In fact, the watchmaker was only able to source 28 units for this model.

The hand-wound caliber was originally assembled in 1938 which then undergoes extensive restoration to ensure seamless performance. It boasts a 42-hour power reserve, but try to remember to wind it every now and then. The Alpiner Heritage Carrée Mechanica 140 Years also comes with an exhibition caseback to truly showcase the movement.

The rectangular stainless-steel two-part case measures 29.5” x 35.7” x 9.71 mm with a polished finish. Despite its vintage aesthetics, this is a modern timekeeping instrument which is water resistant up to 98.4 feet. Under a convex sapphire crystal is a matte black with light beige indices that pop out against the dark backdrop.

A silver variant (reference SKU AL-490SA3C10) is likewise available with exclusive cosmetic elements of its own. Arabic numeral hour markers are set around the perimeter of the minute track, while the Alpina branding sits just below 12 o’clock. The Alpiner Heritage Carrée Mechanica 140 Years is paired with a brown ostrich leather strap.

Images courtesy of Alpina