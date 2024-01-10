The Metro Backpack from Alpaka Gear is an adventure-ready carry that’s sure to impress with its versatility. It is fairly priced, functional, and boasts a stylish minimalist design that can easily take you to work, school, the gym, or a weekend getaway.

This is a no-frills designed backpack that offers 12L of secure storage for your everyday gear. It keeps your stuff dry and protected from the elements with its durable outer shell made from 100% recycled and weatherproof Axoflux fabric (POLY 300D).

The Metro Backpack is also ergonomically designed to prevent backaches or shoulder pains so you can use it comfortably. It has padded straps that relieve pressure and weight off the shoulders, while its breathable padded back panel allows air to travel through the back to minimize perspiration.

Moreover, the straps are modular, allowing additional storage for quick access items. It is compatible with the Zip Pouch Pro, HUB Pouch, and other add-ons (HUB Keychain and pouches are sold separately.) Inside, the bag features thoughtful compartments for neat organization.

There are two silent zippered compartments lined with a 300D Cool Grey Honeycomb Ripstop Nylon lining. It also has a main compartment that unzips widely where it hosts a soft-touch, scratch-proof section for storing sensitive gear like a laptop and other devices. Lastly, there are a couple of integrated mesh pockets for smaller items.

Then, in the opposite area of the Metro Backpack is a zippered mesh pocket and two more pockets for more smaller items. It has a space to store a water bottle, an integrated magnetic MOD Key Tether in the front compartment, plus additional pockets to store small essentials and two pen slots. All these features for a lightweight and compact backpack that’s only 0.8 kg and 9.84″ long.

Images courtesy of Alpaka Gear