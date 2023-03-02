Alfa Romeo enthusiasts might be in for a major shakeup soon. As most carmakers draw closer to their respective electrification roadmap schedules, traditional powertrains will be no more. Hence, production vehicles that still run on petrol should become highly sought-after by collectors. According to sources, the upcoming Giulia EV lineup will cater to a variety of tastes.

The platform of choice is likely Stellantis Group’s versatile STLA Large. It boasts support for a huge number of battery and motor configurations to offer up to 500 miles on a single charge. Although nothing is set in stone as of the moment, the Italian carmaker hints at three trims with substantial gains as you move up the ladder.

The standard is purportedly capable of 350 horsepower, while the Veloce version bumps it up to 800 horses. Meanwhile, at the top is the Giulia Quadrifoglio, which is expected to reach about 1,000 horsepower or more. There are roughly two more years before the official launch, so these numbers are still subject to change.

Stablemate Maserati is also developing a high-performance luxury EV – the Granturismo Folgore. Others speculate that Alfa Romeo will borrow the three-motor setup as well. This positions one for the front axle, while the other two are on each rear wheel. Torque vectoring could be on board too.

Since charging times seems to be another notable concern for consumers, Alfa Romeo understands what it needs to do. The Giulia EV will use an 800V system which allows batteries to recharge at a remarkable rate. It appears the manufacturer has even more eco-friendly models planned but did not disclose concrete details as of the moment.

Images courtesy of Alfa Romeo