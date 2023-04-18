Are you one of the many who eagerly anticipate what Alfa Romeo has in store for 2023? If so, then perhaps these fresh Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversario trims for the Giulia and Stelvio would soon sit in your garage. Although the carmaker is not as popular as it was back in the day, their vehicles still have a legion of followers.

Hence, the Italian group is catering to clients who are demanding top-notch performance for their rides. To denote their special status, both models flaunt exclusive badges crafted by Centro Stile Alfa Romeo. These emblems hint at the potent powertrains that are outfitted within the sedan and SUV.

Take your pick between the two and expect nothing but the best. The Giulia Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversario’s 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 produces 520 horsepower. It can hit a top speed of 191 mph and complete a 0-60 mph sprint in 3.8 seconds. The mill is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox which directs everything to the rear wheels.

Up next is the Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversario, which is likewise packing a 2.9-liter V6 engine. The output matches the sedan at 520 horsepower. However, it takes 3.6 seconds to reach 60 mph from a standstill, while the top speed is around 176 mph. Not bad for an SUV!

Alfa Romeo is currently celebrating the four-leaf clover insignia’s 100th birthday this year, which is why the Giulia and Stelvio are getting these thrilling Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversario upgrades. In addition to the emblem, these sleek machines sport five-hole alloy wheels with gold brake calipers. Other notable tweaks include the carbon fiber mirror caps and a carbon fiber grille.

Images courtesy of Alfa Romeo