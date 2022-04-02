If you want the most out of your outer wear but don’t want to have to go through the mundane task of finding its perfect pair, then you’d want to have the Alex Mill Work Jacket in your wardrobe. It boasts of timeless silhouette that can go with just about anything.

This is a versatile outfit that you can rely on whether you’re going dressed down or dressed up, or out for work or play. This outerwear matches anything in your closet so there’s no second-guessing what goes well or doesn’t with it. Suffice to say, this is a handsome jacket that’s equal parts classy casual and workwear.

The Alex Mill Work Jacket doesn’t go out of season and that’s because of its functional design. It features two chest pockets, one with button closure. It also has front hand pockets to keep your hands warm or for storing your EDC. It uses a front button closure to block out the wind. This system also makes it convenient when you want to leave it open when worn over a shirt.

This jacket is guaranteed to stay classy and stylish because of its material. It has a soft textured feel thanks to its cotton material. It comes from a mixture of recycled cotton (50%) and BCI (Better Cotton Initiative) cotton (50%). Its garment-dyed denim gives it a unique and versatile look so it can pair well with jeans, khaki pants, corduroys, and well anything you can think of. Even sneakers sandals or dress shoes would look good with the Alex Mill Work Jacket.

Images courtesy of Alex Mill