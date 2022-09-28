Fully sustainable technology for large motoryachts is still out of our reach, but we are drawing closer. For now, we have hybrid concepts like the Albatross from Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven to fill in the gaps until we achieve completely zero emissions. This concept is in partnership with Stay Sea Design to harness various sources of energy to aid in its propulsion.

As you can see, this twin-hull vessel boasts three wingsails that tower over its superstructure. All three span about 10,000 square feet and can generate up to 1,200 kW of power. Just like in the old days, if the winds are favorable, it can cruise up to seven knots.

But that’s not all, according to Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven, there are still other means to harvest energy. Since wind can unpredictably die down to a gentle breeze, the Albatross has several more aces up its sleeve. The exterior surfaces of the catamaran are lined with over 12,000 square feet of photovoltaic panels.

On a sunny day, it can produce up to 120 kWh. Furthermore, five vertical wind turbines are on the upper deck. These can provide an additional 50 kWh. It stores all of that green energy in lithium-ion batteries. The 410-foot Albatross calls on six methanol fuel cells capable of 200 kW each when it’s in anchor. As a backup, there are two 1,000 kW shaft generators.

The main propulsion system uses four 1,800 kW engines but will run efficiently courtesy of the wingsails. The Albatross can be customized according to the client’s personal tastes. With 10,000 GT available, it can accommodate up to 14 guests and a crew of 46. There’s also an infinity pool at the beach club and tender garages at the aft of each hull.

Images courtesy of Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven/Stay Sea Design