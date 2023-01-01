Great performance eyewear for cyclists and runners are those that offer protection, excellent visibility in various conditions, and adapt to movements. In this case, Alba Optics’ Mantra BLK VZUM F-LENS RKT clicks all three and more.

For starters, these glasses have ergonomic temple tips and arms that do not bend to allow for a more fluid use in the user’s movements. This way users can easily and swiftly hang it around the neck or place it on the helmet or on the head so they can focus on the task at hand. After all, the Mantra is designed with one goal in mind: speed. Speed of thought, speed in making the winning decision, speed that allows you to stay one step ahead of the others.

Aside from the arm, Alba Optics’ Mantra BLK VZUM also uses a proprietary lens called VZUM lens, which is a durable ultra-light polycarbonate. It is a photochromatic lens that guarantees protection and maximum visual experience in all weather conditions, poor or intense light situations, and on all types of terrain. The lens enhances the color saturation and balances visual contrasts for an increased perception of sharpness and details.

Other notable features in the Alba Optics’ Mantra BLK VZUM include a lighter Tr90 frame, its remarkable overall weight of 24gr, and the single-piece framework. It is also compatible with the brand’s Optical Clip, which is useful for those who need to wear prescription glasses. It’s the ideal alternative to contact lenses and it uses two rubber discs to secure ophthalmic lenses to the VZUM lens.

Images courtesy of Alba Optics