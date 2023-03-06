Startups and big names in the aeronautics scene have been teasing their upcoming platforms for years. Despite the projections made by analysts back then, we have yet to see commercially available flying cars. Still, others point out that it won’t be long before some hit the market once regulations are in place. Meanwhile, the unveiling of the Airspeeder MK4 hypes up something else.

As it stands right now, various forms of motorsports have embraced green alternatives. The most notable ones are Formula E and Extreme E, while the latest entry is the E1 Series. With some already underway this early in 2023, Alauda Aeronautics surprises everyone with plans for an eVTOL competition in the near future.

With the popularity of FPV drone racing on the rise, the company behind the Airspeeder MK4 intends to scale it up. One look at the renders and the machines resemble your typical Formula One race car, albeit with some key differences. Instead of wheels are four rotors drawing power from a 1,350-horsepower turbogenerator.

According to press details, the eVTOL’s propulsion system can push it up to speeds of 225 mph. Furthermore, this is supposedly in just 30 seconds from a stationary start. It proposes the use of hydrogen fuel, which is certainly sustainable but currently difficult to source reliably in huge volumes.

The Airspeeder MK4 is an upgrade to the MK3 which already touts more than 350 successful test flights. Unlike its remote-operated predecessor, the new eVTOL will carry a pilot. The current roadmap indicates more tests in the first half of 2023. Alauda Aeronautics hopes to have it ready in time for the Airspeeder Racing Championship next year.

Images courtesy of Alauda Aeronautics