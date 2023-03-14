Life on the road can be rough and uncomfortable. But not when you have Airstream’s Caravel 16RB Travel Trailer, which is basically a studio apartment on wheels.

This compact trailer offers warmth and a relaxing place to stay while on the road. It boasts modern features, inside and out, with the sleek aluminum exterior inherent in the manufacturer’s other trailers the first thing that catches the eye. Inside, it offers more than enough space for sleeping, dining, and lounging. It may be Airstream’s smallest model at 16.5 feet long, but it has everything you need for serious time on the road.

Airstream’s Caravel 16RB Travel Trailer has ten large windows that open up the interiors to natural light and provide ample outdoor views. Then there are the built-in extendable awnings, a kitchenette with a two-burner cooktop and sink, a bathroom with a toilet and standing shower, and a comfortable dinette that can shift between a living room and sleeping quarters.

There is ample interior storage space and a sleeping area that can accommodate a full-sized mattress. Moreover, there’s a Quietstream climate control system, a TV with an omnidirectional antenna, dimmable LED lights, and a four-speaker JL sound system. This trailer also comes with enough USB ports and 110V outlets for your devices. An optional 100-watt solar package also makes off-grid living possible.

Airstream’s Caravel 16RB Travel Trailer rides on a single set of color-matching wheels wrapped in Goodyear Endurance tires. It’s light enough at 3,500 pounds (1587.57 kg) so most SUVs and small trucks can easily tow it. It’s valued at $74,000 but if it’s too small for you, then Airstream also has the Caravel in 19, 20, and 22-foot versions.

