For the adventurers out there, what comes to mind when you talk about Airstream? So far, most people think of large yet sleek travel trailers with a flashy aluminum exterior. It seems many are not aware that the brand also offers space-saving options. Meanwhile, those who are about to buy one might want to hold off for the 2026 Basecamp X.

We’re not sure if it’s possible to request Airstream to allocate your deposit for the new version instead. It would be a shame to miss out on the upgrades it brings to the table. Among the ones listed by the press release include smart space optimization, creature comfort enhancements, and improved off-road capabilities.

From what we could gather, a huge number of RV and camper trailer manufacturers now cater to the overlanding crowd. Although this form of recreation shares some similarities to the usual, it typically requires platforms built for traversal of rugged terrain. If the 2026 Basecamp X manages to deliver, it would easily become the ideal choice among overlanding circles.

The upgrades are not merely on paper as interested buyers can inspect for themselves. In contrast to the outgoing model, the upcoming unit boasts formidable underside protection, a higher ground clearance, heavy-duty suspension, and wheels shod in larger all-terrain tires. Airstream’s signature metal body construction remains intact.

Despite its compact form factor, the interior layout accommodates essentials such as food preparation, dining, sleeping, and others. Overall, the camper appears cozy and adaptable to seasonal changes throughout the year. Are you interested in Airstream’s 2026 Basecamp X? Perhaps most of you are now after reading this article.

Images courtesy of Airstream