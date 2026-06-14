Aironox released a travel version of its existing Aironox home automatic ironing machine, called the Aironix GO. Much like its larger counterpart, it dries and irons clothes at the push of a button. This time it’s built around real travel situations like business trips, hotel rooms, and vacations, making it compact and lightweight.

The system inflates the garment from the inside and circulates warm air that helps moisture evaporate and relaxes the fabric. This results in drier, smoother, and ready-to-wear clothes. It features a user-friendly interface: pull out the attachment from below, choose a cycle, and it gets the job done efficiently, while you go off and do your own thing.

With the drying bag attachment, Aironox GO can dry smaller travel items simultaneously, such as underwear, tops, or socks, in one cycle. It also has a trouser attachment for trousers and jeans, and a shirt attachment for top wear. This device is for those who hate ironing or whose arms and legs tire easily from standing and holding an iron or steamer.

Images courtesy of Aironox