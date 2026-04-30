Hauling a heavy-duty, hard cooler to a picnic, soccer game, or roadtrip, is ideal if there are many people benefiting from its contents. But for personal use, an insulated bag or a soft cooler would suffice. Hence, YETI has been hard at work expanding its Daytrip lineup of insulated bags. The brand quietly released the Daytrip Insulated Tote Bag.

The bag is already available in a 14L size, but now comes in a 20L capacity for added storage. It doesn’t really offer the same benefits as a hard cooler, like keeping food and drinks chilled for days. It’s also certainly not bear-proof like the Tundra. Yet, it still offers up to a day of cold storage.

YETI’s Daytrip Insulated Tote Bag still utilizes the same ColdCell Flex insulation found in its longstanding Hopper lineup. It’s a lightweight, closed-cell foam that offers superior temperature-holding power. Meanwhile, a food-safe liner keeps things clean and organized, and a magnetic MagSnap closure provides wide, easy access without cumbersome buckles or zippers. The magnetic closure snaps shut to seal in the cold.

The expanded storage capacity enhances the bag’s practicality and usage in certain outdoor gatherings, including beach trips, park outings, or even for grocery runs. It even offers pockets for extra storage and to keep things organized.

The exterior front stash pocket stores condiments or utensils, and the zippered back pocket secures valuables. The front also features MOLLE-compatible straps. YETI’s Daytrip Insulated Tote Bag is available in five core colorways and a seasonal Tropical Pink hue.

Images courtesy of YETI