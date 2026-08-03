SwitchBot ditches the telescopic handle but increases the battery life, wind speed, and throw distance, while adding smart connectivity to its new circulatofan. The Battery Circulator Fan 2 Pro is a compact fan with a touch display and screen at the base. It even has an aroma cartridge to release scented air.

It features a 5-blade design and a DC brushless motor powered by a built-in rechargeable battery, which provides an amazing 70 hours of use on a single charge. This fan offers multiple speed levels and oscillates horizontally and vertically at 90°. It cools the entire room by creating a steady airflow loop when it pushes air up toward the ceiling, across the room, or down along the floor.

The Battery Circulator Fan 2 Pro also has preset modes, including Turbo for quick cooling and Sleep mode, which operates quietly at 21dB using SilentTech technology. During sleep mode, the light bar also dims to create the ideal sleeping environment. Despite its compact size, this fan expels cool air up to 110ft and boasts a wind speed of up to 6.5m/s and an airflow volume of 811m³/h.

It even doubles as an air purifier using a removable pre-filter that traps dust, hair, and other larger particles. Conveniently, it is Matter-compatible, which means you can connect it with Google Assistant, Alexa, Homey, or Apple Home for remote controls or voice commands. Likewise, this connectivity allows the fan to work alongside your other smart devices using your chosen platform.

Once connected, you can turn it on/off, adjust the speed or oscillation, and even activate scenes or automations. The Battery Circulator Fan 2 Pro is also fully detachable for easy cleaning and maintenance of the blades, pre-filter, and front and rear covers.

Images courtesy of SwitchBot